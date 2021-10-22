Late for Work 10/22: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bengals Showdown

FanSided's Matt Vederame: "Best game of the week. If the Bengals win, they've arrived as a playoff team. If not, the Ravens are 6-1 and rolling towards a division title."

The Ravens and Bengals could be battling for AFC North superiority for years to come.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "It would surprise people if Ravens-Bengals turned into the new Ravens-Steelers. The expectation was for the Cleveland Browns to be Baltimore's main competition for the division title. But this is a quarterback-driven league, and the Ravens and the Bengals clearly have the best quarterbacks in the division. As long as the Bengals can build a supporting cast around [Joe] Burrow like the Ravens have done with Jackson, these teams could be battling for the top spot for the next decade."

A revamped defense has played a major role in the Bengals' success this season.

The Ringer's Kaelen Jones: "Third-year Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo's unit currently ranks fifth in defensive DVOA. The 55-year-old's defense has kept Cincinnati in games when its offense has sputtered and has maintained leads when everything's clicked, holding opponents to 18.5 points per game, the NFL's fifth-lowest mark. According to Ben Baldwin's database, the Bengals defense ranks third in opponent success rate (40.5 percent) and seventh in expected points added allowed per play (negative-0.3). Cincinnati has given up explosive passes at the ninth-lowest rate (8 percent) and is 19th in explosive run rate allowed (11 percent), per Warren Sharp's database."

CBS Sports' John Breech: "The biggest surprise of the season for the Bengals so far has been their defense. If you watched the defense play last year, they were absolutely atrocious. Imagine watching Derrick Henry play football against a group of elementary school kids and you'll have an idea of just how bad the Bengals defense was last year. They're definitely better this year, but I won't know how much better until I see them play against the Ravens and that's because the Ravens have the one offense in the NFL that the Bengals can't figure out. In the last three meetings between these two teams, the Ravens have gone 3-0 while averaging 38 points per game."

LT Alejandro Villanueva vs. DE Trey Hendrickson is a matchup to watch.