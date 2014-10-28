Late For Work 10/28: Dennis Pitta Has Sense Of Humor With Halloween Costume, Gives Injury Update

"This is very circumstantial-appropriate right now. I'm wheelchair-ridden and on crutches, so I'm playing off that a little bit," Pitta told The Baltimore Sun's Jon Meoli.

It's been about five weeks since Pitta reportedly underwent successful surgery to repair his second fractured and dislocated hip, but doctors still don't know whether it will prevent Pitta from playing the game of football again.

"It's tough," Pitta told Meoli. "I have to be patient right now, I have to let myself heal and take it one day at a time and begin my rehab and work hard doing that when I can. It's a tough process and something, unfortunately, I have been through before and will get through again.

"In a few months, we'll see how I'm feeling and how things are going, and we'll be able to make some determinations then. It's still too early to kind of tell, and I'll continue on like I did last year and get myself ready to get back on the field."

After missing the first 12 games of the 2013 season, Pitta was able to return to the field after his first hip injury. He played well enough for the Ravens to give him a new five-year deal, reportedly worth $32 million, last offseason.

He said that first process also had plenty of uncertainty. He didn't know whether he'd ever be able to return, and eventually did. So, the fifth-year veteran is practicing patience and optimism as he starts over again.

Pitta still has a few weeks before he even begins active rehabilitation. Per Meoli, the first few months after surgery require letting the hip heal naturally.