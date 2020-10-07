Late for Work 10/7: Ravens are 'Going to be Aggressive' at the Trade Deadline

Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins Ranked Among NFL's Best Running Back Tandems

When it comes to running the football, there aren't many teams that do it better than the Ravens.

That's why it wasn't a surprise when ESPN's Mike Clay ranked Ingram and Dobbins as his No. 3 running back tandem in the NFL, only behind the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings.

"There are just 20 running backs with at least 20 touches this season to score multiple touchdowns and average at least 4.7 yards per touch (Ingram's average)," Clay wrote. "Ingram and Dobbins are among them.

"Since blooming into a feature back in 2014, Ingram's 4.8 yards per carry ranks first, and his 2.1 yards per carry after contact trails only Derrick Henry among 26 backs with more than 700 carries during the span. He doesn't get the recognition of many others, but Ingram has been one of the league's best backs of the past decade."

The Ravens ran their way into the record books last season and added more firepower with Dobbins. But the backfield is really more of a trio than a tandem when you add in Gus Edwards, who sits third in the NFL in yards per carry (6.2) so far this season.

While the Ravens aren't on a record-setting pace again, the run game has still been very effective through the first four weeks. The Ravens are averaging 160.8 yards per game and have four legitimate rushing threats defenses have to account for.

"It's obviously too early to anoint Dobbins, but we also can't argue with his pedigree (2020 second-round pick) and early-career production (144 yards and two touchdowns on 21 touches)," Clay wrote. "And, if you don't feel like Dobbins should qualify, Edwards' 5.4 yards per carry leads the NFL (minimum 200 carries) since he entered the NFL in 2018.

"... And the future is bright in this backfield with Dobbins in the fold. (And that's all before we even mention Jackson, who broke Michael Vick's single-season rushing record at the position last season and leads Baltimore in rushing yards and carries through four games in 2020.)"

Quick Hits