Late For Work 10/7: Trade Speculation On WRs Roddy White, Golden Tate

Tate also sounds frustrated. He was the Lions' leading receiver last year (99 catches for 1,331 yards), but is averaging less than 50 yards a game in a winless 2015 season. He was targeted just four times during the Lions' loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

"I don't take losing very well," Tate said, per the Detroit Free Press. "Losing has never been part of my DNA, so it's tough.

"Like I've said, they call the plays, I run the plays to the best of my ability, and that's the only thing I can do.

Timmons Could Receive Fine For Hit On Smith

It wouldn't be surprising if the league office reviewed the play that knocked wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. out of the Pittsburgh game, and there's a chance it could result in a fine.

In Zrebiec's eyes, it looked like Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons led with the crown of his helmet and drove it into Smith's back. Smith said he was "speared" in the back.

"I don't think Timmons was trying to hurt Smith, but that doesn't mean the hit was legal, either," Zrebiec wrote.

Here's how the rule is written on initiating contact with the crown of the helmet:

It is a foul if a runner or tackler initiates forcible contact by delivering a blow with the top/crown of his helmet against an opponent when both players are clearly outside the tackle box (an area extending from tackle to tackle and from three yards beyond the line of scrimmage to the offensive team's end line). Incidental contact by the helmet of a runner or tackler against an opponent shall not be a foul.

It will be up to the league to decide whether Timmons' contact with his helmet was incidental. Fines are often delivered and reported on Fridays.

Why Isn't Timmy Jernigan Starting?

One of the biggest questions of the offseason was whether the Ravens could absorb the loss of perennial Pro Bowler Haloti Ngata. Many analysts thought it was possible because the team had second-year defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.

The Ravens have had a smooth transition from Ngata, but Jernigan has recently been replaced by rookie Carl Davis in the starting lineup. Jernigan is now listed as second-string on the depth chart. Why?

Consistency might be the key.

"The rap on Jernigan] coming out of Florida State was that he can be dominant at times, but he [struggles to maintain a high energy and effort level throughout the game," wrote Zrebiec. "If Harbaugh's comments Monday are any indication, it's a reputation that Jernigan still needs to shake."

The Harbaugh comments that Zrebiec is referring to are from Monday afternoon's presser. Harbaugh said Jernigan is a "real factor" inside and that's especially true when he "really gets after it."

"He knows the defense now, and we expect him to play with a real high motor," Harbaugh added. "When he does that, he's very effective."

Week 5 Power Rankings

The Ravens are hovering right around the No. 20 mark in most national rankings lists. A season-saving win over Pittsburgh moved Baltimore up in some lists, but not by much.

Bleacher Report: No. 16 (moved up four spot spots)

"Time to renew the team's rivalry with the Cleveland Browns. With running back Justin Forsett finally breaking through with 150 rushing yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns and their 32nd-ranked run defense should be a welcome sight." -- Brent Sobleski

CBS Sports: No. 18 (moved up two spots from last week)

"That was a season-saving victory at Pittsburgh. The schedule gets softer now, starting with the Browns this week." -- Pete Prisco

Yahoo! Sports: No. 19 (no movement)

"Without Steve Smith, who in the heck is Joe Flacco going to throw to? They now have the worst receiving corps in the NFL, until Smith comes back at least." -- Frank Schwab

ESPN: No. 19 (moved up three spot spots)

"Justin Forsett had more rushing yards (150) in the Ravens' Week 4 win against the Steelers than he had in Baltimore's first three games combined (124)."

NFL.com: No. 21 (moved up one spot spot)

"As Cousin Eddie would say, the AFC North has been on John Harbaugh's club like flies on a rib roast. The Ravens escaped Pittsburgh with a win of tremendous import to their season. At 1-3, we're saying there's a chance. Major props to Justin Forsett, who hasn't panicked -- and looked the part of a feature back Thursday night. Up until then, he had been plowing into walls, not holes." -- Elliot Harrison

Fox Sports: No. 23 (no movement)

"The Ravens can thank Steelers kicker Josh Scobee for their first victory, but until they get healthier on the offensive line, defensive line and at wide receiver, don't expect to see too many more wins. The loss of wide receivers Steve Smith and Michael Campanaro [leaves] Joe Flacco with slim pickings." -- Dan Schneier