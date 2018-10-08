Late for Work 10/8: Mistakes and Mishaps Lead to Ravens' Stumble In Cleveland

Run Defense Wins Battle Without Michael Pierce: The Browns' best offense this year has been running the ball. Yes, much of the focus entering the game was on how Mayfield would hold up against a Baltimore defense that had stifled Pittsburgh just the week before.

In terms of strategy though, the Browns were always going to lean heavily on the run. Cleveland averaged an NFL-best 152.75 rushing yards per game entering Sunday's contest, and were second in yards per carry with 5.6.

On Sunday, the Browns' running back trio of Carlos Hyde, Nick Chubb and Duke Johnson Jr. combined for 100 yards, and the team averaged 4.0 yards per run. It was a solid effort by the Ravens considering Cleveland had been held to under 4.0 yards per carry in just one game this year, but it was far from a vintage dominant Baltimore defense against the run.

The Ravens also had to contend with not having defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who didn't play due to a foot injury. As Kasinitz put it, the Ravens "bottled up Cleveland's running backs."

"For a line missing one of their premier run stuffers in nose tackle Michael Pierce, I thought they held up well to a very good three-headed monster that is the Browns backfield," Portney wrote.

With Pierce out, the Ravens had to rely on defensive end Willie Henry, who played in his first game since having hernia surgery. Henry finished with two tackles and one sack, which was a big one because it came while the Browns were in the red zone.

Another bright spot along the defensive line was defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who finished with six tackles to double his season total to 12. He also picked up his first sack since 2016, and was a regular nuisance for Mayfield by working his way into the Cleveland backfield.

"One positive takeaway from this game was the pressure up the middle," Portney wrote.

More Debate About Run-Pass Balance: While it was a frustrating afternoon for the Ravens' offense as a whole, the team did run the ball more effectively than it has in recent games. In fact, Baltimore's average of 4.6 yards per carry easily eclipsed the team's previous high of 3.4, which came in the team's opener against the Buffalo Bills.