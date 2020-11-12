Late for Work 11/12: J.K. Dobbins Named as Breakout Candidate in Season's Second Half

Nick Boyle Is One of Ravens' 'Most Essential and Consistent Players'

Nick Boyle led the Ravens in receiving in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts, but showing up in the stats sheet has never been a priority for the sixth-year tight end.

Boyle is most known for his ability as a blocker, which suits him just fine.

"People can refer to me as whatever they want. It's just how it is," Boyle told The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. "Is the best part of my game blocking? Yeah. I think I'm strong, I think I'm dominant. That's what I take the most pride in actually. … It's nice to be totally dominant physically in the running game and hitting my assignments, knocking people over, knocking people sideways, and catching the ball. But if I'm catching the ball and not having a good blocking game, naah. I think I'd just rather not catch the ball.

"The best thing, of course, is to do both, but I'm most fulfilled if I just dominate the guy in front of me instead of catching a 10-yard pass."

In Zrebiec's compelling profile piece on Boyle, he referred to him as "one of the team's most essential and consistent players."

"He may wear the label of a blocking tight end, but to the Ravens, he's also part fullback, part offensive lineman and part wide receiver," Zrebiec wrote.