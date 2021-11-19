Late for Work 11/19: What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Bears Matchup

ESPN 9 of 10 panelists pick Ravens N/A

Baltimore Sun 5 of 5 panelists pick Ravens “The Ravens came out flat in Miami and never solved the problems thrown at them by an attacking defense. They’ll have another chance to bank a victory in Chicago, where the Bears have been mediocre on defense and erratic on offense with rookie Justin Fields at quarterback.” — Childs Walker

USA Today 7 of 7 panelists pick Ravens NA

NFL.com Ravens 28, Bears 20 “Justin Fields has made terrific progress. Facing Baltimore is a great test of how much progress. There are holes in the Ravens' secondary that can be exploited, but coordinator Wink Martindale will test the Bears' protection schemes before Fields can let go of any rainmakers.” — Gregg Rosenthal

NFL Network 9 of 10 panelists pick Ravens NA

Sporting News Ravens 24, Bears 20 “Chicago has enough flaws to be exploited on both sides, while Jackson saves the day again in the fourth quarter, with a lot of his arm and some of his legs.” — Vinnie Iyer

CBS Sports 7 of 8 panelists pick Ravens “The Ravens looked awful in losing to Miami last Thursday. The Bears are coming off their bye, and Justin Fields looked better against the Steelers just before the bye than in any other game. The Ravens don't look right at all. The Bears will hang around behind their defense. The Ravens win it, but barely.” — Pete Prisco

Pro Football Talk 3 of 3 panelists pick Ravens “Justin Fields can make some big plays against a suspect Ravens defense, but Lamar Jackson can make even more big plays, and the Ravens will win.” — Michael David Smith

Sports Illustrated 4 of 4 panelists pick Ravens NA