Late For Work 11/20: Ed Reed Winning Appeal Unlikely, Suspension 'A Joke'

In an NFL Live segment, Hasselbeck, Eric Mangini and Trey Wingo argue that referees' ability to measure a players' intent on hits to the head and neck area may be "vitally needed."

In reviewing Reed's hits, the vast consensus among pundits is that Reed is not a headhunter and he isn't out to injure another player.

Mangini explained that defensive backs may actually be trying to avoid the head and neck area, but it's difficult to judge exactly where the ball carrier or receiver is going to be. The aiming point could even change in mid-air depending on the move a receiver makes, and contact to the head could be unavoidable.

"There's a difference between headhunting and then having contact with a guy and having a flag thrown because of a hit to a defenseless player," Hasselbeck said. "When I look at it that way, I think common sense needs to apply here for the National Football League."

"Nobody is OK with headhunting, but if you watch that play, if you watch that hit that he got flagged for, was he up a little high … you can't say, 'Oh absolutely he was going to knock that guy out and it should cost him," Wingo said of Reed's hit to Steelers receiver Emmanual Sanders, which can be seen below.

The irony of the situation is that Reed has actually come under recent criticism for not being more aggressive in his tackling, with some wondering if he has avoided contact to escape further injury to his banged-up body.

Regardless of outside opinion, the league already went through its process, and baring an overturn of their decision, Reed will miss out on a crucial cross-country trip to San Diego and lose his game check reportedly worth $423,529.

"[I]t's one of those situations where I don't know [if] the penalty fits the crime. This is a huge amount of money," Mangini said. "It may be more than every other guy has been fined collectively for all the head-to-head hits."

The suspension comes at a critical time as the Ravens are amidst one of their most challenging three-game stretches of the season (Steelers, Chargers and Steelers). Already without two of its top three cornerbacks (Lardarius Webb and Jimmy Smith), the Ravens have to face the Chargers' potent passing attack led by quarterback Philip Rivers.

CBSSports.com's Mike Freeman reports that Reed is “furious” and the Ravens organization is "mad."

"Maybe they are right to be. Reed is not a dirty player, and he plays for one of the classiest, best-run organizations in all of sports – from top to bottom," the columnist wrote.

That said, Freeman warned the Ravens and all the other 31 teams: this is the new NFL and it's here to stay.

Freeman called the suspension "historic" and sets a precedent going forward. The severe punishments could lead to fewer hard hits, more wrapping up, fewer concussions, and better health for players in their 60s and 70s, says Freeman.

"Is this a PR effort? Hell, yes. Is it a safety effort, too? Hell. Yes," Freeman wrote. "The new era in the NFL might as well be called NFL A.R.