Late For Work 11/22: Pundits Searching for Answers on How Ravens Keep Winning

Offensive Line Strong in Run Game, Falters in Blitz Protection

With Jackson out and backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley in the game, the game plan was expected to be run heavy. The Ravens didn't make this a secret, nor could they, kicking off their first possession with three rushing attempts in a row, before attempting another 30 run plays by game's end. When they were running, the offensive line held up well, according to Press Box's Bo Smolka.

"On the bright side, the Ravens found some success running between the tackles, and though it wasn't spectacular, they stayed committed to the run and totaled 123 yards on 34 carries," Smolka wrote. "Devonta Freeman led the way with 16 carries for 49 yards, and Latavius Murray, back in action after missing three games with an ankle injury, had 10 carries for 32 yards."

The "on the bright side" comment alludes to the same unit in pass protection, where things weren't as successful.