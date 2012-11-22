Late For Work 11/22: Thanksgiving Games Will Impact Ravens

Houston vs. Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Detroit Needs This:Don't tell Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh that his season is over. He believes the Lions still have a chance of a postseason berth and will play like their lives are on the line. Expect Detroit to bring everything they have to this must-win game. The Texans nearly faltered in a disappointing performance against the Jags last week, and quarterback Matthew Stafford and Calvin "Megatron" Johnson may follow Jacksonville's blueprint and unleash an explosive aerial attack.

ESPN Predictions: 11 of 12 pick Texans

NFL.com's take: "The Lions have dropped eight Thanksgiving Day games in a row, often to stellar opponents. It'll be no different this year, with the blazing Texans coming to town boasting the best record in the AFC. Yet Houston nearly lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, yanking out a win behind an impressive showing by Matt Schaub. On Thursday, it's the Lions who absolutely need it. Barely hanging on to playoff hopes after two straight losses, Detroit needs to essentially run the table with a tough schedule. Not impossible. But almost."

New England vs. New York Jets, 8:20 p.m. Slim chance: The Jets' chances look slim, very slim. The Patriots are the class of the AFC East, and need this win to keep pace in the conference. So you can expect them to bring their 'A' game. That said, you never know what will happen in a heated rivalry like this with quarterback Mark Sanchez coming off one of his better performances.

ESPN Predictions: 12 of 12 pick Pats

NFL.com's take: "The Patriots have seemed impressed with how the broken-down Jets almost beat them last time. The Jets, stripped of bravado, have more than enough of their own issues to handle, and don't need to take the bait to look outside. What does that leave us with? A simple, awesome, football game, with the spotlight on Ryan's tricky defense trying to match wits with Brady's Gronk-less offense, which must adjust in a matter of mere days."