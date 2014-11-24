Late For Work 11/24: Ravens Bus Gets In Minor Accident In New Orleans

Cundiff kicked a 37-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired for the Browns to come from behind and beat the Atlanta Falcons, 26-24. Meanwhile, a healthy Green put up 121 receiving yards to help the Bengals to a solid 22-13 win over the Houston Texans.

"Sunday went well for both the Bengals and Browns, who did the Ravens no favors," wrote CSNBaltimore.com's Clifton Brown.

That puts the pressure on the Ravens, who need to win tonight to get out of last place. Here are the standings prior to the showdown on national television (Pittsburgh is on a bye):

Bengals (7-3-1)

Steelers (7-4)

Browns (7-4)

Ravens (6-4)

If the Ravens win …

They will be in second place and just a half-game behind the division-leading Bengals. At 7-4, Baltimore would win the three-team tiebreaker over Pittsburgh and Cleveland because the Ravens have the best record in games played between the three of them.

If the Ravens lose …

They will be in last place with the worst record in the division at 6-5. That would put them 1.5 games behind the division leader.

People keep saying the Saints are going to be angry with their back against the wall, but the Ravens may be more desperate. If New Orleans loses, it will still be tied for first place in NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons (4-7).

Hensley's Prediction: Ravens Will Lose To Saints

Well, if you ask ESPN's Jamison Hensley, the Ravens will be in last place when we wake up in the morning.

"This is a game that the Baltimore Ravens need to win if they want to consider themselves a playoff team," Hensley wrote. "There are no excuses for the Ravens – well, except for the fact that [they're] using a makeshift secondary to try to slow down a future Hall of Fame quarterback."

And that's exactly where Hensley believes the Ravens will falter.

Despite the Saints' (4-6) struggles this season, quarterback Drew Brees has still thrown more touchdowns and passing yards than anyone in the league since 2006. Plus, New Orleans has still scored at least 20 points in 28 of its last 29 games at home, which is "very attainable" against the revamped secondary with Lardarius Webb, Anthony Levine and Danny Gorrer, says Hensley.

Hensley is 8-2 with his Ravens predictions this season, and he envisions a 30-20 Saints victory.

Schmuck: To Stop Brees, Flacco Must Hand Off

If Brees is the x-factor in Monday Night Football as Hensley believes, then there is one sure way to limit his success.

It's not hoping a remade secondary will step up, and it's not relying on a monster pass rush with Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil (although that will help).

It's limiting the number of times Brees gets his hands on the ball in the first place, says The Sun's Peter Schmuck. And to do that, the Ravens need to run, run, run.

"If you want to keep their high-powered offense out of the end zone, you have to keep the ball out of the hands of wily quarterback Drew Brees," Schmuck wrote. "For the Ravens to do that, they might need to take the ball out of the hands of Joe Flacco. Not completely, of course. Flacco is still the man, but the Ravens need to make sure they use more than their share of the clock. …

"Kubiak and the coaching staff couldn't have asked for a better scout game than the Bengals' 27-10 victory over the Saints. Cincinnati carved up the New Orleans defensive line for 186 rushing yards, 152 of them from rookie running back Jeremy Hill."

Harbaugh Takes 'Playful Jab' At Lack Of Monday Home Games

Head Coach John Harbaugh was asked about the Saints home primetime winning streak of 12 games and what that means to them.

"Getting to play on Monday night at home, is there something to that? I wouldn't really know," Harbaugh said with a smile. "I don't know much about that. We don't get those chances too often."

Hensley described it as a "playful jab" as the Ravens are set to play their eighth road Monday night game since he became coach in 2008. Harbaugh has only coached one home Monday night game during that time.

"Everybody has got their scheduling quirks," Harbaugh said. "There's no point in complaining about it. I'm not afraid of speaking my mind on it. But what difference does it make? We've got to go play Monday night in New Orleans. They haven't lost [a prime-time game] there since 2009. It's our job to do something about that."

Ranking Ravens Rookies

We've (rightfully) heard about how fantastic the 2014 draft class is as a whole. Plenty of the rookies could make a big impact on the Ravens for a long time to come.

The Baltimore Sun's Jon Meoli takes it a step further, ranking all the first-year players in terms of who will mean the most to the franchise in the long-term:

5) Guard/Center John Urschel: "The Ravens are set at guard with Marshal Yanda and Kelechi Osemele, but they'll find a place for the Penn State product somewhere. He filled in well for Osemele earlier this year, and even if he's not a permanent starter soon, his spell as such will be good for the Ravens."

4) Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan: "Jernigan might be the most impactful on a per-snap basis, but the Ravens' defensive line rotation will limit what he's able to do. However, he's one of the most efficient run-stoppers in football and gets after the quarterback. Neither will change down the road."

3) Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro: "Taliaferro has showed the ability to be a featured back in limited spells this season. The third-round pick could be the Ravens' starter as early as next year if Justin Forsett's big season prices him out of Baltimore."

2) Safety Terrence Brooks: "Brooks has taken his lumps as a rookie but figures to be part of the long-term solution at safety alongside Will Hill, which would give the Ravens a pair of back-end ball hawks. Brooks represents a huge upgrade over everything else the Ravens have at the position."

1) Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley: "A starter from the moment he arrived, the Ravens' next great inside linebacker has all the physical tools and mental acuity to continue that legacy. He's already wearing the headset in his helmet and commanding the defense as a rookie."

