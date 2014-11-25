Late For Work 11/25: Ravens Prove To Nation They're Set For Playoff Run

The Ravens responded with an emotional 34-27 win over the Saints, and proved to onlookers that this Ravens squad is a real playoff contender.

"The collapse of the New Orleans Saints' home mystique is one of the stories of this 2014 season, and will probably be the main national talking point coming out of Monday night's NFL doubleheader," wrote NFL.com's Around The NFL Editor Gregg Rosenthal. "I'm a lot more interested in the team that played in the Superdome with a legitimate chance to make noise in January.

"It might take 11 wins for Baltimore to make the playoffs, but we believe they have the squad to pull it off."

That's saying a lot, especially considering the AFC North is making NFL history. This is the first time every team in a division is at least three games over .500 at the end of a week of play, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

AFC North Standings

1) Bengals 7-3-1, next at Buccaneers

2) Ravens 7-4, next vs. Chargers

3) Steelers 7-4, next vs. Saints

4) Browns 7-4, next at Bills

Rosenthal believes the Ravens have the talent and balance to pull off a playoff run. He points to the "vastly improved offense" under Offensive Coordinator Gary Kubiak. The run game is clicking with a dominant offensive line and surprise running back Justin Forsett. Steve and Torrey Smith are a great receiving duo for quarterback Joe Flacco. The run defense and pass rush from the defensive front is sick.

"The secondary is a problem, and there will be no obvious fixes with Jimmy Smith out for the year," Rosenthal wrote. "But overall this is a defense you can win with. This is a team that can win different styles of games."

And here's the really good thing if Baltimore emerges from the AFC North with a playoff spot, according to ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer.

"The great thing about this division, whoever comes out of this is going to be hardened," Dilfer said after the game.

"It's a hard road. You're going to learn a lot about yourself. All your weaknesses, you're going to have to mask. Your strengths are going to have to be maximized. And you're going to go into the playoffs confident you can beat anybody."

We were scratching our heads when the referees signaled a touchdown.

That's because it looked like wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. didn't have a chance to reel in* *the pass for a score early in the first quarter.