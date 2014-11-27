Late For Work 11/27: Justin Forsett Wants To Sign Long-Term Deal With Ravens

Is it me? Or did Elvis Dumervil seem happier than normal when he picked up his 12th sack of the season Monday night against quarterback Drew Brees.

Pass rushers are always elated to bring down a QB, but this celebration continued for a looong time all the way back to the sideline, where he seemed to uncontrollably laugh.

Could it have anything to do with the fact that it created a “$4 million financial windfall," per Wilson, for the three-time Pro Bowler?

"With his 12th sack of the season, Dumervil triggered a $1 million one-time incentive clause for sacks in a single year," Wilson wrote. "He also hit an escalator clause that raises his base salary by $1 million annually in 2015, 2016 and 2017."

Go ahead, Dumervil, celebrate all you want. You deserve it. Just keep getting to those quarterbacks.

Smith Doesn't Stiff-Arm People, Spin Cantaloupe At Grocery Store

This just in.

Steve Smith Sr. is a real-life human being.

Just because he plays a violent sport on Sundays, doesn't mean he is a violent person in everyday life. Just like normal people, Smith likes to read books, spend time with his wife and kids and travel. He even goes to the grocery store just like you and me.

"There's a perception of me that I'm a hothead and an idiot," Smith told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop "That because I'm aggressive on the football field, I'm a thug. But look, just because you see me [doing one thing] in my workplace doesn't mean I walk around stiff-arming people and spinning cantaloupe in the grocery store. ...

"We live in a society where people have preconceived notions, where it's okay to judge. You think I'm extreme; I think I'm normal. You want to put me in a box; I refuse to be put there."

Appreciate the friendly reminder, Smitty. It's sad that it's even needed.

That said, we also appreciate the nasty stiff-arms when it's appropriate.

Chargers Wanted Smith. Luckily, They Didn't Get Him

As the Ravens get set on this Thanksgiving week to take on the San Diego Chargers in a game that has big playoff implications, they are grateful to have Smith on their side and not on the other.

Turns out, after Smith was released by the Panthers this offseason, the Chargers reached out to him to explore the idea of bringing him to San Diego.

Chargers Head Coach Mike McCoy, who knew Smith well from his days as a Panthers assistant, called Smith when he was at the airport headed for Baltimore.

"It was more a conversation to see where he was at and what his plans were," McCoy said yesterday in a conference call with Baltimore reporters. "Obviously, he made a great decision for him and his family. He's having a great year, but you know, [General Manager] Tom Telesco and myself, we're always going to contact people and see where their interests are. Sometimes, you mention to players that we're interested and it doesn't go too far. Some are more involved, but he made the right decision for himself and his family and he's had a great season."

Dang right.

Pivotal Game On Short Week Presents Challenges

Sunday's Chargers-Ravens games will have a big impact on the AFC wild-card race.

San Diego (7-4) currently holds the sixth and final wild-card spot over Baltimore (7-4) because it wins a tiebreaker on the basis of having a better AFC record.

But the Ravens could knock them back in the race with a win Sunday. It's just that they'll have to do it on a short week following a Monday night shootout.

"Flying 2 1/2 hours back from New Orleans immediately after the game, the Ravens landed in Baltimore at 4 a.m. Tuesday," Hensley reported. "The coaches slept an hour at the team facility before starting their all-day preparation for the Chargers, so they could get the game plan to the players on Wednesday morning.

"How difficult is it to win after a road Monday night game? This season, teams are 2-5 the following week after playing in a different time zone Monday."

Ouch. History is not in the Ravens' favor.

But they're not making any excuses, and defensive leader Terrell Suggs sees the bigger picture.

"You've got to be professional and take care of your body," Suggs said. "What we're trying to do is bigger than how we feel right now."

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