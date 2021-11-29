Late For Work 11/29: Pundits Question Whether Ravens Are Really AFC's Top Team

"It's not perfect, but we're fighting to get there, right?" Head Coach John Harbaugh said in his postgame speech. "I don't know exactly what that was. I don't know how to describe it exactly. It really doesn't matter. But we all know what it was. It was a W."

It was a win with enough ugly that NBC Sports' Peter King voiced his concern about the Ravens and their AFC-leading record.

"Something about the Ravens doesn't feel right," King wrote. "The defense felt right Sunday night, even though the Browns looked incredibly flawed, in a 16-10 Ravens win. But the carelessness of Lamar Jackson, who had his first four-interception game as an NFL player Sunday night, is going end up putting so much pressure on the defense if it keeps up."

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker was a bit more direct, questioning the Ravens' performances as of late.

"The Ravens did not look like the best team in the AFC, even if that's what their record says they are for the moment," Walker wrote. "They made everything look difficult on offense, and that started with a dreadful passing performance by their franchise player, Lamar Jackson. They have scored a combined 42 points over their last three games. Right now, they are neither a grind-it-out running machine nor a big-play air force. Give their undermanned defense the game ball for a heroic performance against Cleveland's league-best ground game."

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec offered somewhat of a counterpoint to King and Walker.

"I think [the Ravens] fit in just fine with [other AFC contenders]," Zrebiec wrote. "They are a flawed team, capable of beating anybody on any given day and just as capable of dropping games to teams in the bottom of the league. And can't you say that about just about everyone in the AFC at this point? "Nobody is playing any better than the Patriots, but otherwise, there seem to be a lot of flawed teams. The Ravens are a dangerous team because they have Jackson and Tucker."

While the debate as to whether the Ravens are really worthy of being the No. 1 seed in the AFC could fuel time slots all week, The Baltimore Sun's C.J. Doon isn't interested in the conversation.