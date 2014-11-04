Late For Work 11/4: Time For Ravens To Make These 5 Changes





Time For Ravens To Make These 5 Changes

John Harbaugh was asked in a Comcast SportsNet interview to specifically identify the ONE thing that has hurt his team most during its two-game losing skid.

Only Harbaugh couldn't narrow it down to just one.

He gave two: turnovers on offense and big plays on defense.

And he gave a much longer list in his Monday press conference with the media.

The Ravens find themselves in last place in the most competitive division in football, and Harbaugh knows things need to change if his team is going to climb back up the standings. And it starts this week against the struggling 2-6 Tennessee Titans at home.

The Ravens are at a crossroads, says The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, with seven games remaining to right the ship.

"A little more than two weeks after being in position to put a stranglehold on the AFC North, the Ravens have reached a crossroad," wrote Zrebiec. "[T]hey are in last place in the AFC North, the latest [in the season] that they've been in this position since 2007, former Head Coach Brian Billick's final season in Baltimore."

Here are five changes the Ravens (5-4) need to make in order to get back in the fight, per CSNBaltimore.com's Clifton Brown:

1) Turnovers on offenseBaltimore has six turnovers in their last three games, and the fumble by Lorenzo Taliaferro and interception by Joe Flacco on back-to-back drives in Pittsburgh ignited the Steelers.

"Those are self-inflicted wounds," Harbaugh told CSN. "And if you want to win in this league, in a game like that, in an environment like that, a rivalry like that, you've got to be better than that."

2) Allowing big plays on defenseOf Ben Roethlisberger's*six touchdowns, three were of the big-play variety. Scores came on plays of 54, 47 and 33 yards. *Harbaugh told media yesterday that he is looking for players in the secondary to "step up."

Added CSNBaltimore.com's Clifton Brown: "This problem might be hard to fix without injured Jimmy Smith in the secondary. But in addition to inconsistent pass coverage, the Ravens are hurting themselves with poor tackling after the catch. Somehow, the Ravens' coverage and tackling needs to improve."

3) Improve pass protectionFlacco struggled against the Steelers' blitz Sunday. He completed*85 percent of his passes when they rushed with four or fewer, but just 52 percent against blitzes, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Flacco was sacked a season-worst four times, and hit 10. *

Harbaugh said Flacco needed to get the ball out faster to make the Steelers "pay" for blitzing. Brown said the protection needs to be better too: "Flacco is a tough guy. But getting hit as often as he was Sunday night makes it much tougher to play quarterback. The offensive line needs to protect him better."

The Sun's Childs Walker added that he thinks the line is "headed in the wrong direction" after becoming one of the team's most pleasant turnarounds from last season. The biggest culprits Sunday came from the left side and center Jeremy Zuttah (see PFF grades below).

4) Cut down on penalties, keep composure

Harbaugh was not happy with his team's season-high 10 penalties, especially those that cost 15 yards. Many on social media were complaining about the referees the last two games, but The Sun's Jon Meoli has a passionate response to that sentiment.

"I have no patience whatsoever for the general sentiment that the Ravens get mistreated or unfairly judged by officials (or commentators, for that matter, but I'm not even touching that)," he wrote. "When you have your hands all over receivers, take four personal fouls and spend most of the game jawing after plays, you get what you get. Pittsburgh was a willing accomplice in all of this, but most of the escalation came from the team in white. That's just what happens."

OK then.

5) Fix road woesSunday marked the third road loss this season, and the Ravens are now 4-9 on the road dating back to the start of last season, noted Brown.

"It's tough to win on the road in the NFL. But the Ravens only have three road games left – at New Orleans, at Miami, at Houston," wrote Brown. "If the Ravens drop all three, it's hard to see them making the playoffs no matter what they do at home."

AFC North November Schedules

The Ravens have a much more inviting schedule in November than they did in October, based on playing at home more often and getting their bye.

FoxSports.com looks ahead at the November schedule for the entire division, which gives fans an idea of what will need to happen for the Ravens to get back into playoff contention.