Late For Work 11/4: Time For Ravens To Make These 5 Changes

Nov 04, 2014 at 01:32 AM
04_LFW_RavensChanges_news.jpg


Time For Ravens To Make These 5 Changes

John Harbaugh was asked in a Comcast SportsNet interview to specifically identify the ONE thing that has hurt his team most during its two-game losing skid.

Only Harbaugh couldn't narrow it down to just one.

He gave two: turnovers on offense and big plays on defense.

And he gave a much longer list in his Monday press conference with the media.

The Ravens find themselves in last place in the most competitive division in football, and Harbaugh knows things need to change if his team is going to climb back up the standings. And it starts this week against the struggling 2-6 Tennessee Titans at home.

The Ravens are at a crossroads, says The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec, with seven games remaining to right the ship.

"A little more than two weeks after being in position to put a stranglehold on the AFC North, the Ravens have reached a crossroad," wrote Zrebiec. "[T]hey are in last place in the AFC North, the latest [in the season] that they've been in this position since 2007, former Head Coach Brian Billick's final season in Baltimore."

Here are five changes the Ravens (5-4) need to make in order to get back in the fight, per CSNBaltimore.com's Clifton Brown:

1) Turnovers on offenseBaltimore has six turnovers in their last three games, and the fumble by Lorenzo Taliaferro and interception by Joe Flacco on back-to-back drives in Pittsburgh ignited the Steelers.

"Those are self-inflicted wounds," Harbaugh told CSN. "And if you want to win in this league, in a game like that, in an environment like that, a rivalry like that, you've got to be better than that."

2) Allowing big plays on defenseOf Ben Roethlisberger's*six touchdowns, three were of the big-play variety. Scores came on plays of 54, 47 and 33 yards. *Harbaugh told media yesterday that he is looking for players in the secondary to "step up."

Added CSNBaltimore.com's Clifton Brown: "This problem might be hard to fix without injured Jimmy Smith in the secondary. But in addition to inconsistent pass coverage, the Ravens are hurting themselves with poor tackling after the catch. Somehow, the Ravens' coverage and tackling needs to improve."

3) Improve pass protectionFlacco struggled against the Steelers' blitz Sunday. He completed*85 percent of his passes when they rushed with four or fewer, but just 52 percent against blitzes, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.  Flacco was sacked a season-worst four times, and hit 10. *

Harbaugh said Flacco needed to get the ball out faster to make the Steelers "pay" for blitzing. Brown said the protection needs to be better too: "Flacco is a tough guy. But getting hit as often as he was Sunday night makes it much tougher to play quarterback. The offensive line needs to protect him better."

The Sun's Childs Walker added that he thinks the line is "headed in the wrong direction" after becoming one of the team's most pleasant turnarounds from last season. The biggest culprits Sunday came from the left side and center Jeremy Zuttah (see PFF grades below).

4) Cut down on penalties, keep composure
Harbaugh was not happy with his team's season-high 10 penalties, especially those that cost 15 yards. Many on social media were complaining about the referees the last two games, but The Sun's Jon Meoli has a passionate response to that sentiment.

"I have no patience whatsoever for the general sentiment that the Ravens get mistreated or unfairly judged by officials (or commentators, for that matter, but I'm not even touching that)," he wrote. "When you have your hands all over receivers, take four personal fouls and spend most of the game jawing after plays, you get what you get. Pittsburgh was a willing accomplice in all of this, but most of the escalation came from the team in white. That's just what happens."

OK then.

5) Fix road woesSunday marked the third road loss this season, and the Ravens are now 4-9 on the road dating back to the start of last season, noted Brown.

"It's tough to win on the road in the NFL. But the Ravens only have three road games left – at New Orleans, at Miami, at Houston," wrote Brown. "If the Ravens drop all three, it's hard to see them making the playoffs no matter what they do at home."

AFC North November Schedules

The Ravens have a much more inviting schedule in November than they did in October, based on playing at home more often and getting their bye.

FoxSports.com looks ahead at the November schedule for the entire division, which gives fans an idea of what will need to happen for the Ravens to get back into playoff contention.

"The slimmest of margins separates first place and fourth," wrote Zac Jackson. "This could get good."

BENGALS (5-2-1, 2-0 in division)
Cleveland
at New Orleans
at Houston
at Tampa Bay

STEELERS (6-3, 2-2 in division)
at New York Jets
at Tennessee (Monday night)
BYE
vs. New Orleans

BROWNS (5-3, 1-2 in division)
at Cincinnati
Houston
at Atlanta
at Buffalo

RAVENS (5-4, 2-3 in division)
vs. Tennessee
BYE
at New Orleans (Monday night)
vs. San Diego

Hensley: Suggs Not A 'Dirty Player'

Predictably, you have Steelers calling Terrell Suggs a "dirty" player after his controversial hit to Pittsburgh running back LeGarrette Blount Sunday night.

And, predictably, you have the Ravens defending Suggs.

So what does an unbiased third-party say?

"The Steelers were just wrong to call him a 'dirty player,'"* *wrote Hensley.

"Suggs has never stomped on anyone like Ndamukong Suh. He isn't a headhunter like Brandon Meriweather. And, unlike the Steelers who are most upset at Suggs, he has neither been fined $125,000 in one season like James Harrison nor punched another player like Blount."

Hensley argues that Suggs has no history of maliciousness. He notes that if you search "Suggs and fined" you will discover he was fined for wearing a gladiator helmet in pre-game introductions.

Hensley says Suggs maybe didn't need to attempt the tackle, and agreed that it was a "cheap shot" worth a fine, but the fact that he didn't go for Blount's knees hurts the argument that he was trying to injure the Steeler.

"Suggs deserves to get punished. He just doesn't deserve the label of being a dirty player," Hensley concluded.

With the controversy swirling and his team struggling, Suggs posted this message on his Instagram account yesterday morning (mobile users tap "View in browser" at the top of the page to view).

04_LFW_SuggsInstagramMessage_instory.jpg

Best, Worst PFF Grades

Below are the best and worst grades given out for the offense and defense by Pro Football Focus (PFF):

Top GradesRT Rick Wagner: plus-3.2
RG Marshal Yanda: plus-2.5
RB Justin Forsett: plus-2.0
LB Daryl Smith: plus-1.8
DE Timmy Jernigan: plus-1.7
DE Chris Canty: plus-1.7
Worst GradesC Jeremy Zuttah: minus-6.6
CB Lardarius Webb: minus-5.6
LT Eugene Monroe: minus-2.8
QB Joe Flacco: minus-2.4
CB Dominque Franks: minus-2.3

What specifically happened with Zuttah and Webb to get such low grades?

"One of a number of sobering performances for the Ravens came from Zuttah in the heart of their offensive line. While Marshal Yanda turned in another strong performance next to him, Zuttah all too often allowed Pittsburgh defenders to lock onto him and was consistently driven back on both run and pass plays," wrote Ben Stockwell.

"Not that the stat sheet doesn't imply it but the Ravens' secondary neither covered nor tackled the Steelers' receivers well last night. Webb registered a team high three missed tackles and surrendered his fourth 100-yard game in the last two seasons."

Quick Hits

    • Flacco, Steve Smith Sr., Torrey Smith and Justin Tucker were among the Ravens who put their loss to the Steelers behind them to help those in need. They participated in an annual coat giveaway, as seen in the video below. [CSNBaltimore.com]
  • Running back Bernard Pierce's house was broken into recently. [The Baltimore Sun]
  • A Pittsburgh man tried to bribe a police officer after he was arrested for assault at the Ravens-Steelers game. "Look, I am an IRS agent and I can help you in other ways if you let me go home and make this go away," 29-year-old Stephen Sapp said, per the police report. [KDKA-TV]
  • You learn something every day. For those wondering why the Steelers won the challenge when Flacco's shin, not his knee, hit the ground and was ruled a sack, the rulebook explains an official should declare the ball dead and the down ended when "a runner is contacted by an opponent and touches the ground with any part of his body other than his hands or feet." The definition is further explained as "any part of a runner's leg above the ankle or any part of his arm above the wrist."  [ESPN]
  • Rookie safety Terrence Brooks was disappointed with being a healthy scratch in Pittsburgh. "Somewhat surprised, to tell you the truth. I didn't really think I was going to be down," Brooks said. "At the beginning of the week, I saw some reps go away. I know it was because of that one play [53-yard catch to Bengals' Mohamad Sanu] last week. I feel like everything else is really strong except for that one play." [The Baltimore Sun]
  • Owen Daniels is one tough dude after returning to action 10 days after a knee procedure. [The Baltimore Sun]
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married!

news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.

news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games.

news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?

news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.

news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).

news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?

news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?

news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day?

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?

news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising