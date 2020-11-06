Late for Work 11/6: Predictions for Ravens vs. Colts

Midseason Grades for Ravens Defense, Specialists

In yesterday's Late for Work, we looked at The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec's midseason grades for the Ravens offense. Today's it's the defense's turn. Here are some excerpts:

Defensive linemen: B+

Comments: "The Ravens' prized offseason addition, [Calais] Campbell has solidified the team in the interior and provided both leadership and a pass-rush presence. … For the most part, the Ravens have been stout against the run and that usually means that [Brandon] Williams, their big nose tackle, is doing his part. … The coaching staff seems pleased with [Derek Wolfe's] play although they'd like to see a few more disruptive plays. … [Rookie Justin Madubuike] flashed at times in three games, but he's yet to make a significant impact. The Ravens feel that will come."

Outside linebackers: C

Comments: "[Judon] does a lot more for the Ravens defense than he's given credit for, and he plays his role well. The Ravens, though, would surely like to see him get to the quarterback and make a few more game-changing plays in the second half. … [Pernell McPhee] still flashes as a pass rusher and has two sacks and nine quarterback hits on the year. He also sets a solid edge in the running game and has emerged as a vocal leader. … [Tyus Bowser] has come on as a solid all-around player. He has two sacks and he's made a few plays in pass coverage. … [Jaylon Ferguson] has strung together three of his best games as a Raven. He has two sacks and 13 tackles over his last four games and he's pushing for even more playing time. … Acquired late last month for two draft picks, [Yannick] Ngakoue had a relatively quiet debut against Pittsburgh with just one tackle. He should get more and more comfortable and be the type of explosive edge rusher that the Ravens have coveted."

Inside linebackers: B

Comments: "[First-round pick Patrick Queen] has been as advertised, starting all seven games and leading the team with 48 tackles to go along with two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. … [L.J.] Fort is a steady performer who has been a valuable veteran resource for Queen and also an integral presence on special teams. … [Rookie Malik Harrison] has made a few plays, but it doesn't seem that he's gained the full trust of the coaching staff and that's understandable for a rookie."

Cornerbacks: B+

Comments: "Humphrey has been the team's best and most consistent player, emerging not only as a shutdown-type corner, but a defensive playmaker. He has 40 tackles, four forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and five passes defended. He's also again moved into the slot after Tavon Young's season-ending knee injury and his play hasn't dropped off. … [Marcus Peters] has gotten caught at times being too aggressive and he's also seemingly been impacted by a quad injury. However, there's still been more good than bad from Peters and he continues to take the ball away with two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. … [Jimmy} Smith has done a little bit of everything, playing outside, matching up against tight ends in the slot and playing some safety. The most important thing so far is that he's stayed healthy, which other corners have struggled to do."

Safeties: B

Comments: "[Chuck Clark] has been steady as expected and continues to call the signals for the defense. Clark is second on the team with 42 tackles and he also has 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. … There have been a few struggles and [DeShon] Elliott was a little tentative early, but he's settled in nicely and seemingly finds himself around the ball a lot."

Specialists: A