 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Late For Work 12/10: Third Try A Charm? Ravens Clinch Division By …

Dec 10, 2012 at 01:04 AM
10_LFW_ThirdTimeCharm_news.jpg


Third Try A Charm? Ravens Clinch Division By …

… beating the Denver Broncos (10-3) Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

That's it. No help needed.

After letting the opportunity to clinch the division or a playoff spot slip through their hands two weeks in a row, will the third time be the Ravens' charm?

Baltimore doesn't even need an assist from the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Cincinnati Bengals. Both rivals can win and Baltimore still clinches if they take care of business against the visiting Broncos. (If Pit. and Cincy both win, neither can clinch a playoff berth this week)

The crazy thing is the Ravens' early, dominant 9-2 record has afforded them the luxury of potentially clinching a playoff berth and/or the AFC North this week even if they lose to Denver Sunday. In that case, one of various combinations of the Bengals and Steelers losing would need to happen.

Here are Baltimore’s playoff scenarios, per ESPN.

Clinch AFC North

1) Ravens beat Denver
          OR
2) Ravens tie Bengals loss (at Philadelphia) or tie
          OR
3) Ravens tie Steelers loss (at Dallas) or tie
          OR
4) Bengals and Steelers both lose

Clinch Playoff Berth

1)Ravens tie Denver
          OR
2) Bengals lose or tie
          OR
3) Steelers lose or tie

No Pride In Backing Into Playoffs

As noted above, the Ravens can clinch a playoff spot this week even if they lose. But is backing into their fifth straight postseason berth anything to be proud of?

Running back Ray Rice wants nothing to do with that, as was showcased by what I believe was the Ravens quote of the day Sunday:

"I'm not going to sit back and watch our playoff fate based on other teams," he said.  "I can't give two craps about what another team does.  I'm focused on the Baltimore Ravens, and obviously a little help here and there helps, but that's not something I pride [myself] on. … We pride ourselves on beating people and going into the playoffs strong."

Not only would the Ravens take pride in a strong final push, but it would send a compelling message to potential playoff opponents.  As it stands right now, wild-card contenders would like to draw Baltimore in the first round.

When asked by a Twitter follower if the Indianapolis Colts (current AFC fifth seed) could actually beat someone in the playoffs, guess who the venerable Peter King pointed to?

You're quick.

"They] would have to [win in a place like Baltimore," he responded. "Tough, but possible."

While it seems unlikely the Ravens would miss the playoffs altogether, there is a feeling that they are headed in the wrong direction, and CSNBaltimore.com's Ray Frager says they aren’t playing like contenders.

"A couple of weeks ago, even considering they would have to back in would have seemed ridiculous," Frager wrote. "Not anymore."

Williams: We Can't Be Vanilla vs. Peyton

The Ravens have been beaten by a 37-year-old backup quarterback (Charlie Batch) and a rookie backup (Kirk Cousins) in back-to-back games.

"O]ne [is] ready to apply for [AARP membership and another is a rookie who hasn't played enough to earn his letter," wrote Frager.

If Baltimore can't take care of business against Batch and Cousins, can they be expected to beat Peyton Manning Sunday?

Ravens starting cornerback Cary Williams is well aware of the difference in the level of competition and says the defense is going to have to come up with something special to limit the MVP candidate.

"It's frustrating, man, because it's two backup guys – guys that aren't even starters – coming in and making plays," Williams told CSNBaltimore.com.

"We got a tough guy coming in here in Peyton Manning and we understand we can’t be vanilla against those guys (the Broncos). We have to show different looks for him. If we don't, he'll pick us apart because he's such a savvy vet."

Tale Of Two Flaccos Continues

Excellent.

That was the word ESPN Stats and Information used to describe quarterback Joe Flacco's performance in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Redskins.

He completed 10-of-13 passes for 127 yards and a whopping three touchdowns in two quarters of play. One week after struggling with the deep ball, all three of Flacco's scores came on throws deeper than 10 yards down field.

But then Flacco stalled when the offense came out from the halftime break.

Flacco completed 1-of-2 pass attempts for just three yards in the third quarter. Three yards in 15 minutes.

"I'm no math major, but I don't think that's good," wrote CBSSports.com's Clark Judge.

A big reason for that can be attributed to the Ravens finding major success in the run game. That's when Rice and Bernard Pierce took over. But when Flacco did have the ball, he notched an interception and a fumble. Those were critical turnovers that proved to be a difference in the game.

Part of the issue was the protection after the Redskins switched their pressure after halftime.

"Flacco faced four or fewer pass rushers on 10 of his 13 first-half dropbacks and was not sacked," per ESPN Stats and Info. "In the second half, the Redskins sent extra pressure on 5-of-11 dropbacks, holding Flacco to 55 passing yards with an interception and two sacks."

Too Passive In Final Minute?

The Ravens got the ball back with 29 seconds remaining in regulation on their own 19-yard line with game tied at 28.

After some controversy over whether the kickoff was kicked out of bounds (which would have given the Ravens a starting point at the 40-yard line), Flacco knelt and took the game into overtime.

"Were the Ravens too passive at the end of regulation against the Redskins?" asked CSNBaltimore.com's Bo Smolka.

"Should the Ravens have taken a shot or two downfield? The Redskins have the league's 31st-ranked pass defense and have given up 10 plays this season of 40-plus yards."

Smolka argues the Ravens essentially needed 40 yards in 28 seconds for a field goal. They had one timeout remaining.

But as noted above, the passing offense was struggling to a certain extent in the second half and Flacco had committed two turnovers.

Flacco had no issue with the decision to take the game into overtime.

"It's kind of tough in that situation," he said. "I don't really question what we did. It was kind of a point that it was in overtime and that's what we were playing for, and that's what happened, and we just didn't get it done."

Quick Hits

  • After Paul Kruger was fined $5,000 last week for wearing his jersey too high and exposing the back of his shoulder pads, ProFootballTalk.com's Mike Florio noticed the outside linebacker's jersey riding up again.
  • Jameel McClain's X-rays on his injured neck were negative, but Aaron Wilson tweeted that he was in “serious pain” and dealing with swelling. McClain reached out to his Twitter followers after the game, indicating things will be OK going forward. … @jameelmcclain: Thanks for the prayers everybody I will be good #fightingthegoodfight [Twitter]
  • "I don't care what sort of condition Ray Lewis is in. Baltimore needs something, anything, to perk up a leaking defense," wrote Judge. [CBSSports.com]
  • @vleach44: #Ravensnation we let another one get away, we have to find a way to close out games. [Twitter]
  • @bpierce_30: At a loss for words... Left my heart and soul on that field tonight [Twitter]
  • @torreysmithwr: Another blown opportunity yet we sit in the same position we were entering the game...We need to start finishing teams off smh [Twitter]
  • @brendon310: Damn  raven nation we let you down. All I can say is I'd rather feel like this in December instead of jan & feb. fight on [Twitter]
  • @jasonbuttcbs: Ed Reed said defense was expecting QB draw on 2-pt play. Just didn't make the play. [Twitter]
  • @si_peterking: One thing wrong with the hit on BobGriff: Ngata didn't lead with the crown of his helmet. [Twitter]
  • @mikepereira: It's crown of the helmet to the neck area. Close but they want that called on the Ngata hit. He likely will be fined. [Twitter]
  • In case you were wondering about how RGIII is feeling after the Ravens knocked him out of the game Sunday … he was diagnosed with a knee sprain, but did not suffer ligament damage.  His status for next week is unclear, but a season-ending ACL tear was ruled out by the team. [ESPN]
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising