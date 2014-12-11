Late For Work 12/11: Elvis Dumervil Deserves Consideration Over J.J. Watt For DPOY

Dumervil just snapped the Ravens' single-season sack record,* *which stood for 13 years. His 16 sacks this season ties Kansas City's Justin Houston for the most in the NFL.

And get this: Dumervil could break the NFL's sack record (22.5 set by Michael Strahan in 2001). He would need to average 2.5 sacks per game over the final three contests to pull it off. That's not out of the question, and if he actually sets a new record, it would be hard not to consider him over Watt.

"It's a good sign for the Ravens that Dumervil seems to be getting stronger. He has nine sacks in his last five games, which bodes well for his chances of winning the sack title," wrote CSNBaltimore.com's Clifton Brown.

The difference between Houston and Dumervil is that the Raven has played 336 fewer snaps.

Watt plays more snaps than Dumervil, too, which could work against Dumervil in the discussion. But Dumervil may be the MVP on a defense that has the league's second-worst pass defense. His ability to get to opposing quarterbacks has been a huge factor in the Ravens overcoming the deficiency and still being in the playoff hunt at 8-5.

"Not only is Dumervil turning in one of the finest defensive seasons in the 19-year history of the franchise, but his performance in 2014 has catapulted him into the Defensive Player of the Year discussion," wrote WNST's Luke Jones.

That's not to diminish what Watt has done. And that's not to say he isn't incredible. He is indeed incredible.

The point is, there should at least be a discussion.

So what does Dumervil think about all this?

He told Coleman that he should absolutely be considered for the award. But he has bigger goals on his mind.

Ravens Are Biggest Favorite Of Week 15

Not only are the Ravens favored to beat the 2-11 Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, but Baltimore has the largest point spread of Week 15, and the largest of its season, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens are favored by a whopping 14 points over the Jaguars.

"The Ravens' history as a double-digit favorite is a strong one. The Ravens are 28-0 straight-up when they're favored by 10 points or more," wrote Hensley.