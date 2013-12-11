Late For Work 12/11: Wait. Flacco vs. Brady Not Good Enough For Primetime?

Dec 11, 2013 at 01:29 AM
11_LFW_FlaccoBrady_news.jpg


Wait. Flacco vs. Brady Not Good Enough For Primetime?

The defending Super Bowl champs only getting one home primetime game is "weak."

That's how WNST's Luke Jones sees it.

"That's not to blame or point the finger at any one entity, it's just to me unfortunate," he said.

The Ravens were set to play the Patriots on NBC's Sunday Night Football (Dec. 22) in front of a national audience, but the league announced yesterday that the two have been bumped to 4:25 p.m. on CBS in favor of Eagles vs. Bears, a game that may have bigger playoff implications.

While there can be some positives to the schedule change, when reading fan reaction, there's a feeling of disrespect, as if the team wasn't worthy of such a big stage.

Presumably, the league made the change because it thinks Eagles-Bears will draw bigger TV ratings than a rematch of the past two AFC championship games.

"A [championship] rematch … isn't good enough for primetime anymore," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

WNST's Glenn Clark isn't buying the notion that ratings will be better, especially because the star power at quarterback pales in comparison to two Super Bowl MVPs.

"What possible reason would NBC have for wanting Nick Foles and Josh McCown on a Sunday night more than they want Tom Brady and Joe Flacco?" Clark asked NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal.

"I think the Bears and Eagles would actually be a slightly better draw ratings-wise," Rosenthal said.

"Are you serious?"

"They really are, yeah."

"It's Tom Brady!"

"The Patriots do well. I know your fans might not like to hear this, but out of those four teams, the Ravens draw the worst."

"Well, they have the smallest market. I understand that, but if this was Ravens-Bengals, I would understand it. … Tom Brady is one of the most transcendent stars in all of football. I can't buy for a second that NBC just gives up Tom Brady for the sake of giving him up."

Rosenthal mentioned there may be an element of politicking in the decision.

He noted CBS had to give away Denver and Kansas City to NBC in Week 11, and CBS probably wasn't "thrilled." Now CBS gets a "major, major improvement" with Ravens-Patriots and it will be seen by most of the country anyway.

"To me, that makes way more sense as an argument, and this is some level of politicking," Clark said. "That makes way more sense to me than NBC saying, 'Please, by all means, take away Tom Brady from us on a Sunday night because that doesn't sound very good."

While the Ravens won't get the pageantry of the primetime spot, football coaches and players are creatures of habit, and having an afternoon game could be better in terms of preparation and not having to adjust to playing into the wee hours of the morning.

As Jones explained, "In the grand scheme of things, not the end of the world."

Torrey: Snowballs Not 'Proud Moment' For Ravens Fans

Vikings running back Adrian Peterson ripped Ravens fans, calling them the "worst" fan base in the NFL, after they threw snowballs at him and the Vikings Sunday.

While receiver Torrey Smith still believes Ravens fans are the league's best, he thinks Peterson has a legitimate gripe.

"(You could) see snowballs flying, which is never cool. It was definitely disrespectful," Smith told FoxSports.com. "It's not a proud moment of our fans because we feel like we have the best fans in the league. It wasn't all of them, but we're better than that. We know that and we got to do better."

USC Targeting Ravens Coach For Job

New University of Southern California Head Coach Steve Sarkisian is looking to build a coaching staff and is targeting a Ravens assistant.

Ravens Assistant Offensive Line Coach Todd Washington has been offered Sarkisian's offensive line coaching opening, according to The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.

Washington reportedly has not made a decision yet whether to accept the offer. He has been on the Ravens staff for three seasons.

Zrebiec: Surprised Haven't Seen More From Upshaw

With outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil on the sidelines Sunday with an ankle injury, second-year linebacker Courtney Upshaw saw 60 of the 66 defensive snaps – the most he's seen all season.

With such a boon to his playing time, The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec thought he'd have a bigger impact. Upshaw finished the game with one assisted tackle, one quarterback hit, one pass defended and one costly roughing the passer penalty.

"The Ravens players and coaches have praised strong-side linebacker Courtney Upshaw at every opportunity this season, specifically talking about his willingness to do all the little things that don't necessarily show up on the stat sheet," wrote Zrebiec.

"But I'm still surprised that we haven't seen more from Upshaw in his second full season, especially after he came on so strong last year. … In 13 games this season, Upshaw has just 26 tackles and one sack. I expected more production from him after he had 55 tackles, 1 ½ sacks and two fumble recoveries last year."

Power Rankings: Week 15

The Ravens keep climbing up the charts, but with a brutal remaining schedule, not everyone is convinced they will hold on to a playoff spot – except one Mike Florio, who says its "inevitable."

ProFootballTalk.com, Mike Florio: No. 11 (jumped three spots)
"A sixth straight playoff appearance that seemed inconceivable not that long ago suddenly seems inevitable."

MMQB.com, Peter King: No. 12 (N/A)
"Maybe I overrate the return of Dennis Pitta to give Joe Flacco his security blanket back. But I don't think so. Baltimore has three losable games left (at Detroit, New England, at Cincinnati), and Flacco needs all the receiving he can get with the running game still not out of the woods."

Fox Sports, Brian Billick: No. 12 (jumped two spots)
"Joe Flacco has thrown a career-high 17 interceptions with three games remaining, but the Ravens are 4-1 in their last five and are over .500 for the first time since Week 5."

SportingNews.com, Vinnie Iyer: No. 12 (jumped two spots)
"The Ravens have lived and died by the close game, home or on the road, during their championship defense. As you can see, that's led to uneven results. Their ability to outlast the Vikings in a wild finish maintained their wild-card position."

The Baltimore Sun, Matt Vensel: No. 12 (N/A)
"After a season in which their offense has been maddeningly inconsistent, it now seems that the defense is the most likely candidate to do them in. Their lack of a killer instinct nearly cost them twice Sunday."

ESPN, Panel of six voters: No. 14 (no movement)
"Baltimore has a tough schedule to finish the year, with road games in Detroit and Cincinnati around hosting the Patriots. The last AFC wild-card spot is no given."

CBSSports.com, Pete Prisco: No. 14 (jumped four spots)
"The schedule is brutal in the final three weeks, starting this week in Detroit. They will earn it if they get into the playoffs."

SB Nation, Jason Chilton: No. 14 (dropped one spot from last week)
"If Brown can keep it up, the return of Dennis Pitta and signs of life from Ray Rice can help Flacco engineer a passable passing game down the stretch. Whether that's enough to help a team utterly dependent on home cooking win the pair of road games it may need to secure a playoff spot, however, is another question."

NFL.com, Elliot Harrison                : No. 15 (jumped one spot)
"How clutch was that Joe Flacco throw in the snow to Marlon Brown? It just doesn't get any better than that, especially considering no one knew who the heck Brown was before the season. A lot of people questioned the $120 million contract Flacco landed in March, but Sunday's end-of-game performance versus the Vikings says a lot. Ah, hell, people will still question it."

Quick Hits

  • "I think there's more to come on the Mike Tomlin sanction, which means I erred when I reported Friday on NBC Sports Network's Pro Football Talk that the penalty for the Steelers will likely end with the $100,000 fine from the league. It won't, and I apologize for the mistake," wrote King. "The league will either take a late-round pick from the Steelers (which, if the team gets a sixth- or seventh-round compensatory pick, would mean in essence that the team won't get compensated for losing a mid-range free agent next spring) or diminish the value of a pick or picks by lowering one or more of them." [MMQB.com]
  • The Ravens placed 37-year-old receiver Brandon Stokley on injured reserve yesterday after he suffered another concussion Sunday. "Stokley is a class act who has had a nice career. Let's hope it doesn't end on these terms," Zrebiec wrote. [The Baltimore Sun]
  • @jeffzrebiecsun: With Torrey Smith, Jacoby Jones, Marlon Brown, Tandon Doss and Deonte Thompson, Ravens have enough WR depth to get by with Stokley out. … Dennis Pitta being used a lot in the slot also lessens the need for another WR to be added. [Twitter]
  • "[W]ith the return of Flacco's favorite target, no AFC contender got the kind of adrenalin shot the Super Bowl champs got over the weekend. I look at the Ravens this way, as their D starts to play better and they show some sparks running it: Don't let them in the tournament. They'll knock off somebody," wrote King. [MMQB.com]
  • @RavensInsider: Bengals can clinch the AFC North title with a win Sunday combined with a Ravens loss or tie to the Lions [Twitter]
  • @gdowning14: Avoiding another blackout has been a priority during this year's Super Bowl preparations: [Twitter |New York Times]
  • @mzenitz: The Bills released former Ravens WR Tommy Streeter from their practice squad today [Twitter]
  • @Ravens: Amen! MT @TeamFlacco: We want to congratulate Joe. On Sunday he became the winningest quarterback over the first 6 seasons of an NFL career. [Twitter]
  • Which team can be a more dangerous wild-card team, the Dolphins or Ravens?
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Vote Now
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising