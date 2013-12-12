Late For Work 12/12: Rookie Mistake? What Matt Elam Called Megatron

Elam was asked by reporters how you stop a "big, fast, athletic, unstoppable freak."

"He's pretty old, so I don't know how physical he'll be," Elam said, per David Ginsburg of the Associated Press. "He's a big guy, but he's older. I guess when they get older they're not going to be as physical, you know what I'm saying? We're going to have to be physical, make him uncomfortable."

Johnson is 28, six years older than Elam. He's also seven inches taller and about 25 pounds heavier than the rookie with his gigantic 6-foot-5, 236-pound frame.

"I'm at a loss why Elam would even say such a thing," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "He's wrong on both accounts. Johnson is not old and he's very physical. It's one thing to take a shot. It's another to take a shot and be so wildly off the mark. He'll likely find that out under the bright lights of 'Monday Night Football.' If Elam thinks Johnson is old, I can't wait to hear what he thinks of Tom Brady the following week."

The thing is, as Hensley pointed out, Elam is "so reserved" with reporters. So his comments are uncharacteristic.

That's why, even though I wasn't there, I wonder if Elam really meant it as a rib. I doubt he was "picking a fight" as it has been characterized. He may have made an innocent mistake.

He's already taken to Twitter to show he didn't intend insult.

"I will never disrespect greatness...," Elam tweeted last night.

Bloggers around the web have pointed out what happened the last time somebody challenged Megatron. Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant said he was just as good as Johnson leading up to their matchup, and then Johnson went off, putting up 329 receiving yards.

"In other words, don't make Megatron mad," Hensley said.

The thing is, Elam won't even be the defender lined up across from Johnson Monday. That job will likely belong to cornerback Jimmy Smith, who at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, is also known for his physicality. Smith has had a strong stretch recently – he went seven games without allowing a touchdown prior to the Vikings – but he will have his hands full Monday night.

Elam may have made it more difficult on his teammate.

"It always used to drive me crazy when a [teammate] would pick a fight with a guy I had to play against," ESPN's Mark Schlereth says in the video below. "You'll never be matched* *up purely one-on-one with Megatron. So why start that fire? That's stupidity. He may be old, but you're just dumb."

Ravens' Playoff Odds Not Good

The odds rarely seem to favor the Ravens, and that again seems to be the case as they begin their final three-game stretch of the season.

Football Outsiders did a breakdown of the top seven AFC teams' playoff odds, and the Ravens have the worst. Even the Dolphins, who are currently behind the Ravens in the playoff race based off a head-to-head tiebreaker, have better odds.

The Ravens' total playoff odds are 36.9, while the Dolphins' are 52.9 percent.

"Baltimore's remaining schedule includes three prospective playoff teams (Detroit, New England, Cincinnati), including two of the top three seeds in the AFC. Baltimore's 1.0 projected wins over the final three weeks ranks 30th in the league, and the Ravens figure to be underdogs in each of their remaining games," wrote Danny Tuccitto.

"Miami's schedule is much easier over the next three weeks than Baltimore's. … They're the defending Super Bowl champions, and Miami has been known to falter down the stretch over, say, the past two decades, but overtaking the Dolphins is going to be one tall order."

Lions Treating Monday Like Playoff Game

Last week, the Lions blew the chance to gain ground in their division race after losing a fourth-quarter lead for the third time in the last four weeks.

Their loss against the Eagles caused "emotional damage" after the mistake-filled 34-20 loss. Now they're tied at the top of the division with the Bears with a 7-6 record, and need a win badly to keep their top spot.