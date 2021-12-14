Late for Work 12/14: Is Starting Tyler Huntley Against Packers the Best Move for Big Picture?

Is Starting Tyler Huntley Against Packers the Best Move for Big Picture?

Ravens fans undoubtedly breathed a sigh of relief when Head Coach John Harbaugh said yesterday that Lamar Jackson did not suffer a high ankle sprain and the team is planning for him to start Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium.

However, if Jackson is able to practice this week but is at less than 100 percent, would starting Tyler Huntley be the better option when considering the big picture?

The Ravens (8-5) are clinging to a one-game lead in the AFC North and will head to Cincinnati on Dec. 26 to play the Bengals (7-6) in a game that could decide who wins the division. The Ravens conclude the season with home games against the Los Angeles Rams and division rival Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1).

"Having Jackson as close to 100 percent, if that's possible at this point, for the games against the Bengals and Steelers should be the Ravens' priority," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Don't misunderstand: I'm not suggesting to punt on the Packers' game. As he showed in relief of Jackson in Sunday's loss, Tyler Huntley is more than capable of scoring points and giving the Ravens a chance to win against the Packers.

"But the Ravens have to think about the bigger picture here, too. Their best chance to make it to the postseason is to beat the Bengals and Steelers. That's when they'll truly need Jackson to be at his best and healthiest."

To Zrebiec's point, Huntley's performances this season when called upon — Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears, when he led the Ravens to victory while Jackson was out with an illness — allows the team to err on the side of caution with Jackson.

"He clearly has arm talent and high-end athleticism," Zrebiec wrote. "I love how he's not afraid to take shots downfield, but he also gets the ball out quickly and decisively when the situation warrants it. Still, I think the most impressive thing is his composure. He doesn't seem to get rattled and he's shown that now three times in tough road environments, including the playoff game in Buffalo last year."

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had a similar take on Huntley and how the Ravens should deal with Jackson's injury.