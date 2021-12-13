Late For Work 12/13: Pundits Praise Ravens' Refusal to Quit

Media Lacks Confidence in Ravens' Playoff Hopes with Jackson's Status in Question

While the media applauded the Ravens' efforts in Sunday's game, they also were quick to look ahead and share their lack of confidence in the Ravens moving forward if Jackson is to miss any of their final games down the stretch.

The Baltimore Sun's C.J. Doon believes, "it doesn't get much worse than this," and his colleague, Tim Schwartz, sees the playoffs as far less likely.

"Depending on where you looked, the Ravens had somewhere between a 77% and 83% chance of making the playoffs before kickoff Sunday," Schwartz wrote. "Those odds are significantly worse after their 24-22 loss to the Browns to fall to 8-5 and quarterback Lamar Jackson's status for the remainder of the season very much in question."

Hensley, like Schwartz, also looked at the numbers in the games ahead and sees it as a challenge.

"The Ravens probably need at least two more victories to secure a playoff spot," Hensley wrote. "With an injured Jackson, Baltimore might be favored in only one of its remaining four games."

NBC Sports' Peter King also doesn't see the Ravens capable of handling their last four games, and even called them Week 14's "Biggest Loser."

"The Ravens are not playing well, and they finish with Green Bay, at Cincinnati, Rams, Pittsburgh, and all three teams chasing them have a chance to catch them," King wrote. "Can the Ravens win two of four down the stretch? They could, but I am dubious."

One pundit, NFL.com's Nick Shook, believed the injury, "exposed the Ravens for who they are."

"It seems Baltimore – a team that has secured six of its eight wins by a single possession – isn't quite equipped to weather the injury storm when its most important player is also banged up," Shook wrote. "The Ravens are far from the only team to be forced to admit this reality, but they haven't looked much like a division leader in the last month."