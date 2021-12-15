Late for Work 12/15: Would Huge Contract for Lamar Jackson Hinder Ravens?

ESPN Writer Doesn't Think Ravens Can Make Deep Playoff Run

The Ravens' playoff aspirations have taken a hit after two straight losses, Jackson's uncertain status due to an ankle injury, and a tough remaining schedule.

Still, Baltimore (8-5) has a 72.9 percent chance of making the playoffs and 51.7 percent chance of winning the AFC North, according to ESPN's Football Power Index.

If the Ravens do indeed make it to the postseason, will they be able to go on a run?

"The good news for the Ravens is that they've probably done enough to make it into the postseason, Barnwell wrote. "Even if Jackson misses Sunday's game against the Packers, they would still be in good shape by winning two of their final three contests. The bigger question for me is whether there's a threat of them doing something if they get there. Can this team, given all its injuries, make any sort of serious postseason run?

"It's difficult to imagine the Ravens doing anything of consequence without Jackson. Even with him in the lineup, though, they have not been an effective offense for several weeks."

Barnwell suggested the best way to remedy the offense is to rely heavily on bigger personnel sets.

"Playing with bigger personnel groupings might not be the best long-term thing for a team that wants to develop its young receivers, but given where it stands in the playoff picture, John Harbaugh's team probably needs to focus on what's going to get their offense clicking now," he wrote.

On the other side of the ball, Barnwell cited the Ravens' need to create more turnovers, possibly by blitzing even more than they already do.

"Don Martindale's defense has forced just 11 takeaways in 13 games, a remarkably low total for a team that averaged more than 25 per 16-game season over the prior five campaigns," Barnwell wrote. "Some of that is subpar luck, as they have only recovered five of 12 opposing fumbles on defense this season, but they can't count on Peters to pick off a pass every month. Getting more aggressive with their blitzes might create one-on-one opportunities for opposing receivers, but it could also create the takeaways Harbaugh's defense is missing.