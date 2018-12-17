Late for Work 12/17: Ravens Pack a Strong Defense and Ground Attack in the Rain

Does Cyrus Jones gaffe re-open the punt returner competition?

One of the main talking points this offseason for the Ravens was who would become the team's punt returner. The competition was initially between Janarion Grant and Tim White, both of whom lost the job due to fumbles.

Cornerback Cyrus Jones, who spent the preseason with the New England Patriots, excelled when given an opportunity, returning a punt for a touchdown against Oakland, then setting up a touchdown against Kansas City with a 55-yard return.

Jones had his first major mistake against Tampa Bay though, touching the ball on a punt, and allowing the Buccaneers to recover it for a first down. The Buccaneers went on to kick a field goal.

Levy believes Jones' mistake could lead to him getting less of an opportunity to return punts.

"With seven cornerbacks on the roster, Jones does not have a significant role on the defense and Chris Moore could easily take over as the punt returner," Levy wrote. "It is unlikely Jones will be cut, but he could lose reps to Moore."

Considering the playmaking abilities he has shown as a returner, my bet is he has built up enough good will that one mistake won't change his position on the team. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he wanted to forget that it ever happened.

Though they'll want to avoid mistakes likes Jones' over the final two weeks of the season, The Baltimore Sun’s Childs Walker believes the Ravens' response to that adversity shows how tough they are.

"Resilience might not be enough against the league's top teams, such as the one the Ravens will face in Los Angeles on Saturday night. They'll need to avoid handing away points on mistakes such as Jones' muff and Jackson's fumble," Walker wrote. "But give them this — they're not a weak-minded team."

Rapoport: Ravens Expected to Move on from Joe Flacco

Prior to yesterday's game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens are expected to not retain quarterback Joe Flacco after the 2018 season.