Late For Work 12/17: Terrell Suggs + Dan Patrick = Gold

They have a 73.44 percent chance of advancing, according to sports analytics site numberfire.com, but their chances of clinching a spot via winning the division are much lower at 20.50 percent.

Here are numberfire's percentages:

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers: 45.72 percent

Cincinnati Bengals: 33.78 percent

Baltimore Ravens: 20.50 percent

Cleveland Browns: 0 percent

*Wild Card *

Baltimore Ravens: 52.94 percent

Cincinnati Bengals: 45.80 percent

Pittsburgh Steelers: 32.56 percent

Kansas City Chiefs: 31.26 percent

San Diego Chargers: 22.68 percent

Buffalo Bills: 13.82 percent

Houston Texans: 0.94 percent

Don't Take Final Two Games For Granted

The likelihood of a sixth playoff berth in seven years may be high for the Ravens, but The Baltimore Sun's Peter Schmuck advised that you don't bet your house on it and take the final two games for granted.

Neither of Baltimore's final two opponents have winning records (7-7 for both), and both are "mired in a quarterback crises." The Texans don't even know who their starter is (Thad Lewis or Case Keenum) after two more quarterbacks were injured last Sunday (this will be starter No. 4), and the Browns'disastrous start to the Manziel era.

"So, the remaining path to the postseason looks like it's going to be a cakewalk, right? Sure, just like Sunday's game against the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars," Schmuck wrote.

"Let's get something straight. The 2014 Ravens have delivered a few one-sided beatings to struggling teams, and they've won the first two of their must-win games in December. But they retain a certain unpredictability that makes every game an adventure. … If this wasn't one of the craziest, mixed-up NFL seasons in recent memory, it would be easy to look at the way December is working out and believe that the football gods are finally smiling on the Ravens."

Ravens Will Miss Taliaferro

He may have been a third-string rookie running back, but The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec believes the Ravens will miss after he was placed on injured reserve (sprained foot) yesterday.

In fact, Zrebiec believes they already missed the big back in the Jaguars game down the stretch.

"Taliaferro has been used sparingly this season, so he would have had fresh legs, and I think he could have given the Ravens the late-season boost that Bernard Pierce provided as a rookie in the Super Bowl year," Zrebiec wrote.

"Big backs are so important in December, when the weather gets colder and the rushing yards are hard to come by. We saw that Sunday against the Jaguars. Justin Forsett looked banged up and Pierce didn't look decisive, and the Ravens got virtually nothing going on the ground until late in the fourth quarter."

Will Any Of These CBs Get Final Roster Spot?

The Ravens made a boatload of roster moves yesterday, but they still have one spot left. Who will it go to?

Perhaps it could go to one of the cornerbacks the team reportedly had in for workouts yesterday.

Cornerbacks Anthony Gaitor, Quinton Pointer, LeQuan Lewis and Brandon Smith all worked for the team at the Under Armour Performance Center, per The Sun's Aaron Wilson, and Pointer was signed to the practice squad. The other three corners are also still available, and the Ravens could look to sign one of them.

Don't worry if you've never heard of any of the four before. The Ravens are really digging now. The Ravens have made 12 transactions involving defensive backs in a 43-day span and that doesn't count the cornerback that they'll likely add to take Jackson's spot, per Zrebiec.

"Don't look for anyone significant coming to the rescue," wrote CSNBaltimore.com's Clifton Brown. "It's up to the healthy corners the Ravens still have to prevent big pays – Lardarius Webb, Anthony Levine, Rashaan Melvin, and Antoine Cason. Look for Cason to be active against the Texans after not dressing against the Jaguars."

By the way, the injuries are not exclusive to defensive backs (even though they make up the most). With the Ravens placing three more players on injured reserve yesterday, the total is now at 16.