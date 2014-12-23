Late For Work 12/23: Can We Rely On Chiefs To Beat Chargers?

Hensley: Harbaugh Must Play Psychologist This Week

While the Ravens need Kansas City to win as much as they need to win themselves, there's only one outcome they can control. So they have to stay focused.

Baltimore can't dwell on the horrid outing in Houston, and they can't dwell on the Chiefs. That's why Harbaugh has to do more than coach X's and O's this week.

"If the Baltimore Ravens are going to make the playoffs this year, John Harbaugh has to play psychologist as much as coach this week," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "Their focus has to be on what they can do this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and how they can reclaim one of the final two wild-card berths. And, if you don't think the Ravens can do this, Harbaugh believes that should motivate his players even more."

Harbaugh can use the critics and doubters as motivation to his players. He told his players that they have the chance to surprise all the haters.

"It gives us an opportunity to do something even greater. Surprise everybody even more," Harbaugh said Monday. "That's what we plan on doing, that's what we're going to try to do."

Harbaugh Offers Words Of Support To Brother Jim

Headlines continue to sweep the nation with rumors of Jim Harbaugh's job security as the head coach of the 49ers.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported that his status will be determined within 24-48 hours of the season ending. Per the report, it appears that Jim will no longer be in San Francisco.

One can only imagine that watching his younger brother in such a difficult situation is hard for John. The Ravens head coach was asked Monday about Jim's status with the 49ers in an interview with CSNBaltimore.com.

"I've always said, the goal is not to keep the job. The goal is to do the job. Do the job to the best of your ability and when that time is over, then you move on to the next opportunity," John said. "Owners and front offices, they get a chance to decide what is best for their organization going forward, and that's the way it should be.

"I know from Jim's standpoint, he's done something there that is absolutely historic and amazing. It's never really been done in the history of football before in terms of what he's done for the fans there, the city, the players, and I'm proud as heck of him. Whatever is next for him, he'll do a great job. Whatever it is, he'll be fired up and excited to do it. I'm proud of him no matter what happens. I think they had a great coach there the last four years, and they were blessed and fortunate to have him. I know the fans know that, and the players know that, and that's what really counts."