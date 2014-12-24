Late For Work 12/24: C.J. Mosley Accomplishes Something Ray Lewis Didn't

It wasn't just Lewis that didn't make it in his first year in the league. No Ravens rookie in franchise history has tackled that feat.

"[That's] an impressive accomplishment considering the long list of impressive defensive players to play for the Ravens over the last 19 years," wrote WNST's Luke Jones.

Let's look at some of the top draft picks in Ravens history:

Jonathan Ogden – Hall of Fame, 11-time Pro Bowler

Ray Lewis – future Hall of Famer, 3-time Defensive Player of the Year, 13-time Pro Bowler

Ed Reed –future Hall of Famer, Defensive Rookie of the Year (2004), 9-time Pro Bowler

Peter Boulware- Defensive Rookie of the Year (1997), 4-time Pro Bowler

Terrell Suggs – Defensive Rookie of the Year (2003), Defensive Player of the Year (2011), 6-time Pro Bowler

Haloti Ngata – five-time Pro Bowler

I could go on. But I won't. The list is long, and none of them did what Mosley has just done.

He's the only NFL player this season with at least 115 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. Completely ignoring the rookie wall, Mosley's 122 tackles rank seventh in the league and first among rookies. That's one of the reasons why he's the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year and would be the first Raven to earn that honor since Suggs did it more than a decade ago.

And even with all that Suggs has accomplished in his own career, and all the greats that he's lined up with, Suggs said he's never seen the likes of Mosley.

"I've never seen a rookie come in and play like him," Suggs said. "He is playing special, phenomenal. He never comes off the field. Never.

"That's why we call him half man, half amazing."

Ravens Pro Bowl Snubs

ProBowlSnubs was trending on Twitter in the United States last night.

No doubt the Ravens' snubs contributed to that trend.

In addition to Mosley, only two other Ravens made the Pro Bowl: outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil and guard Marshal Yanda. Three players is the lowest number of Ravens Pro Bowl representatives since 2005 when Ogden was the only honoree.

The Ravens have had at least four Pro Bowlers for eight straight seasons. There's a chance that they'll have at least four by the time the actual game kicks off. Due to injuries and the Super Bowl, many are bound to drop out.

Still, ESPN's Jamison Hensley says these three Ravens were snubbed, and should have made the list:

Running back Justin Forsett

Person he should have beaten out: Philadelphia's LeSean McCoy

Hensley: "His career season should've been recognized with a Pro Bowl invitation."

Outside linebacker Terrell SuggsPerson he should have beaten out: Kansas City's Tamba Hali

Hensley: "The six-time Pro Bowl player is still among the top all-around linebackers in the game."

Punter Sam Koch

Person he should have beaten out: Cincinnati's Kevin Huber

Hensley: "He ranks first in the NFL in net average (43.5) and second in gross average (47.4). Koch has also placed 48 percent of his punts inside the 20-yard line, which is fifth-best in the league. That should've been enough to earn him his first Pro Bowl selection."

CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco adds one more person to the list: right tackle Rick Wagner. The first-year starter is rated the NFL's second-best overall right tackle (behind New England's Sebastian Vollmer) by Pro Football Focus. He's the top-rated pass-blocking right tackle.