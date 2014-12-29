Late For Work 12/29: Shhhhh. Joe Flacco About To Make NFL History

Flacco has only missed the playoffs once in his seven-year career. His perfect fourth-quarter performance Sunday (literally perfect – he had a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating) propelled his team to a 20-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. But Matt Ryan (who was drafted ahead of Flacco in 2008) threw two pick-sixes and crumbled with the season on the line in a 34-3 blowout loss, and is supposedly a better quarterback.

Yeah, they still say Flacco isn't worth franchise money.

Flacco is in the playoffs 6 out of 7 years. But yeah, he sucks. — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) December 28, 2014

The last time Flacco reached the postseason, he produced a historic run while throwing 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions. But they say that's because Ray Lewis made him do it.

"Don't bet on that happening again," wrote ESPN's Jeffri Chadiha. "He's simply not the kind of quarterback who is going to get into a zone like that very often. That's one reason why the Ravens have been criticized for rewarding him with a $120 million contract extension. Flacco isn't entering this postseason with as much talent as he had that year – or the emotional motivation supplied by retiring linebacker Ray Lewis. … Flacco never will be the type of quarterback who can carry a franchise."

Oh good, glad you cleared that up for us.

The facts are that Flacco is a real leader, he does inspire his teammates and he can carry his team if needed. He doesn't speak up often, but when he does, his teammates listen.

He delivered his most clutch performance of the year Sunday, completing eight of his final nine passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. And he did it with both of his starting tackles missing, a "worn-down" journeyman running back and not a "true No. 1" wide receiver. It was his 21st game-winning drive of his career.

Flacco, of course, has had his bad moments, especially in Houston (three interceptions) and in the first three quarters against the Browns. The outcome of the games coincided with Flacco's play.

That's why ESPN's Jamison Hensley says the Ravens' playoff success is tied to Flacco's ability to put the team on his back.

"When he is on target, Flacco can carry an offense," Hensley wrote. "The Ravens will play at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday night, and how far they go ultimately rests on the strong arm of Flacco. … The scary part for the Ravens is they don't know which Flacco will show up. It varies from week to week, quarter to quarter."

But don't worry, if Flacco has a big game in Pittsburgh and the Ravens advance to the divisional round, there's already a built-in excuse for the haters.

"Given what he has right now -- a surprisingly effective running back in Justin Forsett and some solid receivers – he might get the Ravens past the wild-card round," wrote Chadiha.

Steelers 'Excited' To Draw Ravens In Playoffs

Saturday will mark the fourth time the Ravens and Steelers will face off in the postseason.