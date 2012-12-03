Late For Work 12/3: Harbaugh-Tomlin Handshake Overblown – Watch

Patriots have the best chance at that No. 2 seed at 47 percent. The Broncos are second with 30 percent and the Ravens have a 23 percent chance.

Batch Outdueled Flacco

The Ravens insist they didn't underestimate third-string quarterback Charlie Batch and his ability to lead his team to victory at M&T Bank Stadium.

But just about everyone else did.

"I knew the Ravens' winning streak at M&T Bank Stadium wouldn't last forever, but I didn't think it would go down like this, with Charlie Batch — the 37-year-old Charlie Batch — shredding the Ravens secondary in the second half," wrote The Sun's Matt Vensel.

Batch even outshined Flacco, says Hensely, after completing all five passes on the game's final drive that set up the game-winning field goal. Batch finished with the victory and the better numbers: 25-of-36 for 276 yards and a touchdown (Batch) vs. 16-of-34 for 188 yards and a touchdown (Flacco).

"The Steelers] beat the Ravens at home … with a third-string quarterback who turns 38 this week,” wrote Judge. “That would be Charlie Batch, and if the name sounds familiar it should. He's the [has-been critics said couldn't play anymore, couldn't win anymore, especially after the Steelers committed eight turnovers in his first start last week.

"Only he did."

The Sun's Kevin Cowherd says it's time for Flacco to step up in big games too.

The fifth-year veteran appeared out of rhythm and errant on many of his throws. His shining moment was a beautiful 28-yard touchdown toss to Boldin in the second quarter.

"The bottom line is this: Flacco is in his fifth season now and he has to play better in big games like this, on the big stage of a late-season playoff run," Cowherd wrote. "The fact is, Flacco's been a damn good quarterback for the Ravens. And all he's done over the past four seasons is win and help the Ravens make the playoffs every year.

"But as we all know, this is a cruel business and a bottom-line league. And the bottom line for Flacco is this: he'll have to play better in big games than he did Sunday — way better — if he wants to cash in like the other big names at his position."

Batch Overthrow A Mystery

Batch won the game, but he was far from perfect.

How he overthrew wide receiver Mike Wallace as bad as he did in the end zone when Wallace was wide, WIDE,WIDEopen, is a mystery.

The microphone operator working in the back of the end zone had to take cover – check out the animated GIF below:

Judge: For Crying Out Loud, Give Ball To Rice

Running back Ray Rice did not get an offensive touch in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, according to ESPN Stats and Information. And that was after he gained 44 yards on his last two carries in the third quarter, including an impressive 34-yard touchdown scamper.

Rich finished with 13 total touches, his fewest since Week 1.

Judge does not approve.

"I'm sorry, but there's no way Ray Rice should touch the ball only 13 times," the columnist wrote. "Every so often, Ravens Offensive Coordinator Cam Cameron seems to forget he has Rice in the lineup, and that happened again Sunday.

"Rice is the Ravens' best playmaker. So put the ball in his hands, for crying out loud."

