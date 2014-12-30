Late For Work 12/30: Ravens Doubters Already Predicting One-And-Done

Broncos: 13/2

Cowboys: 8/1

Steelers : 16/1

Lions: 22/1

Colts: 25/1

Bengals: 33/1

Cardinals: 50/1

Ravens: 75/1

Panthers: 75/1

So how do the Ravens respond to all their doubters?

"Parrots," wrote wide receiver Torrey Smith with this Instagram message.

Bell Must Fight Through Pain To Play

An MRI confirmed that Bell didn't have any structural damage to his knee, according to ESPN, but his status for Saturday is still up in the air.

"Bell will have to play through considerable pain if he is able to suit up Saturday night against the Baltimore Ravens, the source said, making the second-year man questionable at best for the prime-time AFC wild-card game at Heinz Field," reported Adam Schefter.

Rookie running backs Dri Archer and Josh Harris are the next two options, and only two, on the Steelers' 53-man roster. They only have 19 carries for 56 yards between them, as Harris had a 59-yard run against the Bengals called back Sunday night against Cincinnati.

Ravens-Cowboys McClain Trade Finalized With Season Wrapped Up

The Ravens will receive a 2015 sixth-round draft pick from the Cowboys, in exchange for linebacker Rolando McClain and a seventh-rounder, according to The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.

The deal has been finalized now that the season has wrapped up, and the terms of the deal can be determined with McClain's playing time. He participated in 606 of the Cowboys' 978 defensive snaps, per Wilson, which was more than the 50 percent he needed under the conditions of the deal.

McClain finished second on the team with 81 tackles, and added one sack, one forced fumble and two interceptions. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

"Now, with the trade complete, the wacky Rolando McClain era in Baltimore is finally over," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

The trade brings the Ravens' 2015 picks to six with the draft order still to be determined by the playoff race results. Hensley believes the Ravens will still get more compensatory picks because they lost four significant free agents in the offseason (Arthur Jones, Michael Oher, Corey Graham and James Ihedigbo).

Harbs Wondering If Bisciotti Will Loan Him Credit Card For Dinner With Reid

Harbaugh reached out to his mentor Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid to offer him dinner for lending a hand in the Ravens' playoff berth.

In addition to a win over the Browns, Baltimore needed the Chiefs to beat the Chargers to advance. Harbaugh joked in his Monday press conference that Reid "responded favorably" to the invitation and that it could get quite expensive.

In the CSNBaltimore.com video below, Chick Hernandez jokingly asked Harbaugh if there was a way the head coach could charge the dinner to the Ravens as a business expense.

"Do you call [Owner] Steve Bisciotti and say, 'Look, this might be a big meal, we're going to pay for it, but it's going to help us in the end?" asked Hernandez.