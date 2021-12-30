Late for Work 12/30: Wide Receiver May Be Ravens' Deepest Position Group

The Ravens are projected to lose to the Los Angeles Rams, 27-7, this Sunday, and defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 33-20, next week.

In this scenario, the Ravens would be one of four teams to finish 9-8, joining the Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers would gain the seventh and final AFC playoff spot by strength-of-victory tiebreaker.

"The painful part for the Raiders, Dolphins and Ravens is that they all missed the playoffs at 9-8 after going 1-1 in their final two games. Had any of them won both of their final two games, they would have earned a berth," ESPN's Seth Walder wrote.

It's curious that ESPN's advanced analytics have the Ravens scoring just seven points against the Rams.

Since Lamar Jackson became the Ravens' starting quarterback during the 2018 season, the Ravens have never scored fewer than 10 points. Jackson returned to practice on a limited basis yesterday for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on Dec. 12.

The Ravens have averaged 23 points in Tyler Huntley's two starts this season, and they scored 21 with Josh Johnson under center last week.

Two Ravens Named to ESPN's All-Pro First Team

Tight end Mark Andrews and kicker Justin Tucker were named to another All-Pro team. This time, it's ESPN's Bill Barnwell's selections.

Andrews got the nod over the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who entered this season as the standard-bearer at tight end.

"Over the past three games, [Andrews] has a league-leading 376 receiving yards despite playing with three different starting quarterbacks," Barnwell wrote. "No receiver has generated more first downs over that span than Andrews, who ranks fourth in the NFL among all pass-catchers in that category. With his snap count up to 74% in the Baltimore offense, Andrews is playing more — and delivering more — than he ever has."

Tucker was an easy choice.

"There are times in which a dominant player at a position wins Pro Bowl and All-Pro berths just by default," Barnwell wrote. "Tucker is not one of those players. He has generated 15.9 points of value for his team on scoring plays; the only other kicker above 10 points is the Rams' Matt Gay. Tucker's 66-yard winner against the Lions is keeping a free-falling Ravens team in the playoff race with two games to go."