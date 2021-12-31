Late For Work 12/31 What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Rams Showdown

Rams want 'it' just as much and have health on their side.

Bleacher Report's Wes O'Donnell: "The Ravens are as on the ropes as any team in the league. Losers of four straight, currently on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, and still unsure of the status of quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Los Angeles, meanwhile, has clinched at least a playoff berth already but still has plenty to play for in the final two weeks. Even if one or both of Baltimore's QBs are fit to play, it's not enough to push me away from a Rams squad that is rolling right now, even with the hook."

Donald will be an X-factor.

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "I don't know how the Ravens will block Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd or defend Cooper Kupp with the secondary they have. The Rams will win by two scores."

Los Angeles Times Sam Farmer: "The Ravens are banged up, and Lamar Jackson is still limping on that bum ankle. Not good for outrunning Aaron Donald. Matthew Stafford looking to bounce back after a three-interception game."

FOX Sports Jason McIntyre: "Baltimore's problems on the offensive line will be magnified against Leonard Floyd and Aaron Donald. The Rams will own the trenches."

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio: "Two years after the Ravens dismantled the Rams in L.A., the road team gets a little taste of revenge."

Don't rule out the Ravens on account of Tyler Huntley.