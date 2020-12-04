Late for Work 12/4: Could Trace McSorley Become Lamar Jackson's Main Backup?

With Griffin hobbled and Jackson's status for Tuesday's game still uncertain, McSorley will likely lead the offense in practices the next couple of days.

"Unless his hamstring pull is really minor, Griffin probably won't be practicing over the next couple of days and he'll be questionable for the game Tuesday," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "The earliest Jackson could practice is believed to be Sunday, so again, if he is cleared and ready, that would give him one full practice and a Monday walk-through to get prepared for the game."

Looking ahead, could McSorley move up to No. 2 on the depth chart?

"While this is clearly Jackson's team, the backup quarterback situation could become intriguing over the final weeks of the season," Sports Illustrated's Todd Karpovich wrote. "Griffin is an unrestricted free agent in 2021 and wants the opportunity to compete for a starting job. That's not going to happen in Baltimore. McSorley is not eligible for free agency until 2023."

NFL Network film analyst Brian Baldinger was impressed with what he saw from McSorley.