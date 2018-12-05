Late for Work 12/5: Why Can't the Ravens Play Both Quarterbacks?

How the Ravens are Keeping the Ball

As Zrebiec noted, "The Ravens' advantage in time of possession since Jackson took over has been well-documented."

Indeed, the Ravens have improved tremendously at holding onto the ball with Jackson under center. Before Jackson took over, the Ravens were No. 14 in the NFL in average time of possession per game (30:12). It had also taken a nosedive in recent weeks, as the three games before Jackson took over the Ravens were averaging a time of possession of 25:19, the second-worst mark in the league.

Fast-forward a month and the Ravens now sit No. 2 in time of possession (31:59). Over the past three games, the offense has averaged being on the field for 37:20, the best mark in the NFL, and Zrebiec has figured out why.

"Here's another statistic that has been important, not only for the offense but the defense: Only seven of the Ravens' 30 offensive drives over the past three games have been three plays or fewer," Zrebiec wrote. "There's nothing that annoys and exhausts a defense more than getting a stop, going to the sideline and then having to come right back on the field 90 seconds later."