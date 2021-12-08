Late for Work 12/8: Pundits Debate Reasons for Ravens' Offensive Slump

Dan Orlovsky expressed a similar sentiment.

"It's one of the, if not the, sloppiest pass games in the NFL, and the reason why they've had success is because Lamar has played to an MVP level," Orlovsky said.

Ryan Clark said the problem is a combination of scheme and Jackson's subpar play.

"What [Offensive Coordinator] Greg Roman is doing from a scheme standpoint is hurting the Baltimore Ravens, but Lamar Jackson has to be better too," Clark said. "I'm not saying that it's his fault, but he is part of the blame for this because he's the quarterback. He's the player on the field. So he has to also step up from a mental standpoint and start doing some of those things to help his team."

Jeff Saturday said: "Greg Roman ain't out on the field on Sunday. He's not out there taking shots. And the plan can't be [to] scramble around and buy time and throw the ball deep. There has to be bang-bang plays made from the quarterback position, and I do put this on Lamar Jackson because it is at some point your responsibility."

"You gotta stop throwing damn interceptions. That's what it boils down to," Spears said, alluding to Jackson throwing eight interceptions in his past four games. "This is a double-edged sword, because there's no way in hell the Ravens are 8-4 without Lamar Jackson, and a lot of the reason for those four losses is because he's turning the football over."

Spears said the injuries on offense — specifically running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards suffering season-enders in the preseason and All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley going down after the season opener — also are a factor.

"Let's acknowledge that the Baltimore Ravens have been through a great level of attrition," Spears said. "A team that's based in the run game, and you take all of their running backs away? You expect to see them fall off and struggle a little bit."

After breaking down the film from Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Shaffer concluded that Jackson, who was sacked seven times in the game, needs to do a better job of getting the ball out quicker and finding open receivers.

"According to a review of the Steelers' sacks, he had at least one receiver open when he last set his feet to throw on most, if not all, of his doomed drop-backs," Shaffer wrote. "It's impossible in some cases to tell where Jackson was in his progression or whether certain receivers in his line of sight were obscured. But time and again, he had opportunities to get rid of the ball, only to tuck it away and scramble into trouble."

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger said there were opportunities for Jackson and the Ravens offense and also pointed out instances of Jackson holding the ball too long.