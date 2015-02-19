Presented by

Late For Work 2/19: John Harbaugh Has No Doubt Haloti Ngata Deal Gets Done

Feb 19, 2015 at 01:19 AM
Harbaugh Has No Doubt Ngata Deal Gets Done

An extension for Haloti Ngata might be the most important move of the offseason in terms of freeing up salary cap space, and count Head Coach John Harbaugh as one who is confident a deal will get done.

Ngata is reportedly scheduled to make a team-leading $16 million in 2015, and a new deal could potentially make him a Raven for life* *while simultaneously clearing much-needed cash under the cap.

"He wants to be here. We want him here. It's just a matter of [Senior Vice President Of Football Administration] Pat Moriarty and [Agent] Mike McCartney coming to terms on something that Haloti feels great about and the organization feels great about," Harbaugh told Nestor Aparicio and Luke Jones of WNST at the NFL Scouting Combine yesterday.

"I'm real confident we can get that done. I really believe it will get done. I don't have any doubt in my mind it’ll get done, but it's got to get done."

While some have expressed disagreement about re-signing Ngata because he's 31 and the Ravens have viable replacements after drafting Timmy Jernigan and Brandon Williams, Harbaugh sees plenty of reason to keep the perennial Pro Bowler in purple and black. The eighth-year head coach believes great things are still to come from Ngata.

"Any contract is for what you expect. It's not for what somebody's [already] done," Harbaugh said. "You never pay backwards. You pay forward, so you've got to take that into consideration. I think we do a great job of understanding that a lot of what a guy's done kind of helps predict that in terms of who they are. You've got to make a determination."

Ngata is coming off one of his best seasons in recent memory, a strong sign that he can still make a big impact. Ngata's stat line looked a lot like a defensive back last season with two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven passes defensed despite missing four games due to a suspension.

He is one the most-liked leaders in the locker room, and he has been the centerpiece of a run defense that has ranked in the top 5 in seven of his nine NFL seasons.

"Haloti's going to play great. He loves Baltimore. He loves the fans. He loves the organization," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens would like to re-sign some of their unrestricted free agents before free agency opens on March 10,* *such as wide receiver Torrey Smith, running back Justin Forsett and tight end Owen Daniels. Getting an extension done with Ngata – and even cornerback Lardarius Webb – could have a domino effect on those other signings by clearing millions of dollars in cap space.

"I believe those guys all want to be back and we want those guys back," Harbaugh said when asked about Smith, Ngata and Webb. "That should bode well and we should have a shot to get them back."

Harbaugh: Trestman Has Already Learned Offensive Language

Marc Trestman has barely been the Ravens offensive coordinator for a month, and he's already got the lingo of the offense down.

"He's worked hard. He's dug in with the other coaches. He's studied enormous amounts of tape, playbook, install tape," Harbaugh told WNST.

"He's learned the language. He's a guy – he's multi-lingual football linguist, I guess somehow. He's able to take our language and take our system and immerse himself in it so we don't have to change it for the players."

Harbaugh told media at the combine that Trestman and quarterback Joe Flacco have met a few times and the two are already getting along.

Prior to even hiring Trestman, Harbaugh made it clear that it was a requirement to keep the West Coast system so that the coaching staff and players didn't have to make another overall system change.

"That was a must," Harbaugh said. "That was something we were going to do. I like the direction of the offense. I like the West Coast system."

Ravens Must Make Plans Assuming Pitta Won't Play

There's no telling whether Dennis Pitta will play next season.

He is fully healed from his second dislocated hip injury in terms of being able live a healthy life, but he still needs to make a decision about his football career, Harbaugh told reporters at the combine.

Because his football future is unclear, ESPN's Jamison Hensley feels the Ravens have to move on with the idea that Pitta won't be available.

"At this point, the Ravens can't plan on Pitta lining up for them again," Hensley wrote. "This isn't advocating that the Ravens write off Pitta, but the team's decision makers have to prepare for the worst. 

"That has to be the game plan when a player's future is uncertain 20 days before the start of free agency and 71 days before the draft. The return of Pitta has to be viewed as a bonus going forward."

With only rookie Crockett Gilmore a guarantee to return, Hensley suggests that Baltimore adds two more tight ends to the roster. He thinks the Ravens should pursue a salary-cap casualty like the 49ers' Vernon Davis.  Or he says they should take Minnesota's Maxx Williams with the No. 26 overall pick "if he's the best available player." 

Steve Smith Return Is 'Great News'

The Ravens wanted wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. to take a few weeks off after the season to contemplate retirement as he turns 36 in May. He apparently did, and Harbaugh announced he plans on having Smith on the roster in 2015.

"This is really great news for the Ravens, considering their situation at wide receiver," Hensley wrote.

The situation includes Torrey Smith potentially leaving via free agency, and no other clear No. 1 or No.2 receiver on the team. Smith Sr. led the team with 79 receptions and 1,065 yards in his 14th NFL season.

"Steve Smith's role could expand to mentor this upcoming season," Hensley wrote. "The Ravens are taking a hard look at wide receivers at the combine this week, and they may ask Smith to take a young promising receiver under his wing."

Oddsmakers Early 2015 NFL Win Totals

NFL rosters aren't anywhere close to being finalized with free agency and the draft still ahead, but that's not stopping Vegas from putting down early win totals for all 32 teams.

Gamblers can make bets on the OVER or UNDER on the lines set. I'm not a gambler, but what do you think? Will the Ravens go over or under the nine wins that CG Technology sports books predicts?

Here are CG's 2015 win totals for all 32 teams, per ProFootballTalk.com:

New England: 11
Seattle: 11

Green Bay: 10.5

Denver: 10

Dallas: 9.5
Indianapolis: 9.5

Baltimore: 9
New Orleans: 9
Philadelphia: 9

Atlanta: 8.5
Buffalo: 8.5
Carolina: 8.5
Cincinnati: 8.5
Detroit: 8.5
Houston: 8.5
Kansas City: 8.5
Pittsburgh: 8.5
San Diego: 8.5
San Francisco: 8.5

Arizona: 8
Miami: 8
N.Y. Giants: 8

St. Louis: 7.5

Chicago: 7

Minnesota: 6.5
N.Y. Jets: 6.5

Cleveland: 6
Washington: 6

Jacksonville: 5.5

Tampa Bay: 5
Tennessee: 5

Oakland: 4.5

Quick Hits

  • NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell ran a 5.53 in the 40-yard dash … in his work clothes … in an office aisle. It was part the 11th annual #RunRichRun campaign, which benefits the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. [NFL You Tube]
Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
