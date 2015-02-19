Late For Work 2/19: John Harbaugh Has No Doubt Haloti Ngata Deal Gets Done

"He wants to be here. We want him here. It's just a matter of [Senior Vice President Of Football Administration] Pat Moriarty and [Agent] Mike McCartney coming to terms on something that Haloti feels great about and the organization feels great about," Harbaugh told Nestor Aparicio and Luke Jones of WNST at the NFL Scouting Combine yesterday.

"I'm real confident we can get that done. I really believe it will get done. I don't have any doubt in my mind it’ll get done, but it's got to get done."

While some have expressed disagreement about re-signing Ngata because he's 31 and the Ravens have viable replacements after drafting Timmy Jernigan and Brandon Williams, Harbaugh sees plenty of reason to keep the perennial Pro Bowler in purple and black. The eighth-year head coach believes great things are still to come from Ngata.

"Any contract is for what you expect. It's not for what somebody's [already] done," Harbaugh said. "You never pay backwards. You pay forward, so you've got to take that into consideration. I think we do a great job of understanding that a lot of what a guy's done kind of helps predict that in terms of who they are. You've got to make a determination."

Ngata is coming off one of his best seasons in recent memory, a strong sign that he can still make a big impact. Ngata's stat line looked a lot like a defensive back last season with two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven passes defensed despite missing four games due to a suspension.

He is one the most-liked leaders in the locker room, and he has been the centerpiece of a run defense that has ranked in the top 5 in seven of his nine NFL seasons.

"Haloti's going to play great. He loves Baltimore. He loves the fans. He loves the organization," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens would like to re-sign some of their unrestricted free agents before free agency opens on March 10,* *such as wide receiver Torrey Smith, running back Justin Forsett and tight end Owen Daniels. Getting an extension done with Ngata – and even cornerback Lardarius Webb – could have a domino effect on those other signings by clearing millions of dollars in cap space.

"I believe those guys all want to be back and we want those guys back," Harbaugh said when asked about Smith, Ngata and Webb. "That should bode well and we should have a shot to get them back."

Harbaugh: Trestman Has Already Learned Offensive Language

Marc Trestman has barely been the Ravens offensive coordinator for a month, and he's already got the lingo of the offense down.

"He's worked hard. He's dug in with the other coaches. He's studied enormous amounts of tape, playbook, install tape," Harbaugh told WNST.

"He's learned the language. He's a guy – he's multi-lingual football linguist, I guess somehow. He's able to take our language and take our system and immerse himself in it so we don't have to change it for the players."