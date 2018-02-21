Late for Work 2/21: Jarvis Landry Got Tagged. So What's Next?

The Patriots traded their first-round pick last year to the New Orleans Saints for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who still had two years left on his rookie deal. Cooks was just $1.5 million against the salary cap, per Spotrac, and posted 65 catches for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns. That's major value.

In a midseason trade, the Eagles sent a fourth-round pick to the Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi. They also got defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan from the Ravens and cornerback Ronald Darby from the Buffalo Bills via trade.

So, is this a possible route for the Ravens? General Manager Ozzie Newsome always preaches that there are many ways to add talent to the roster, and Anquan Boldin is an example of a big-time receiver he's previously added through a trade.

"Getting a proven player still on their first contract could make some sense for Baltimore," Louque wrote.

"Without getting specific, what they should be doing right now is taking a look at players from the 2014, 2015, and 2016 draft classes who have shown enough that they may warrant a second contract, but are also in position where their team may be willing to part ways with them for the right price. If they do miss out on some of the receivers/tight ends that are already being thrown out as suggestions, this may be the route that they have to take."