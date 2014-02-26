Late For Work 2/26: Matt Elam Thinking Of Changing Jersey Number

Feb 26, 2014 at 01:12 AM
26_LFW_ElamJerseyNumber_news.jpg


Elam Thinking Of Changing Jersey Number

This won't come as good news to fans that already purchased their No. 26 Matt Elam jerseys.

Heading into his second year, Elam is contemplating changing his jersey number.

"Thinking bout switching to that 33 in remembrance of Pops since Jimmy don't want to give up that 22..!" he tweeted Tuesday.

There is significance behind each number.

The number*22 *Elam says cornerback Jimmy Smith isn't willing to part with was not only the number Elam wore in college at the University of Florida, but it was his older sister Christina's favorite number, according to gatorzone.com. Christina was the victim of a tragic murder when she was 12 years old, shot in a park by a schoolmate's brother. Eight-year-old Matt ran to hold his dying sister.

Assuming "Pops" is Donald C. Elam, No. 33 would honor his late father after he died of cancer days after Matt's sophomore season with the Gators. Donald was a Vietnam veteran, a former nurse at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., a college graduate and a reverend.

"He was like a legend in my hometown,'' Matt told gatorzone.com in 2012. "He was a coach when I was growing up. He was good at sports growing up."

No. 26 has been worn by his older brother, Abram Elam, at various times during his NFL career.

If the Ravens safety actually makes the switch, it will be the third change since being drafted last year. During rookie camp last season, Elam sported No. 31 but switched to No. 26 when it became available after the Ravens parted ways with safety Emmanuel Cook.

Elam fans on Twitter are already speaking out on the potential change:

"come on bruh just got your jersey," wrote ‏@Drew__B.

"33 would be dope simply because the meaning behind it," tweeted @JoseHustle.

"That's a great honor, that 2 6 was hot tho," added ‏@CoLleGeMaTErRia.

"damn I wore 26 because of you, but looks like I'm switching to 33," wrote ‏@SlickRickk

Mason Blasts Rice, Torrey Reserves Judgment

Two of Ray Rice's teammates (one current, one former) had very different reactions to his domestic violence arrest and video of the running back pulling his seemingly unconscious fiancée out of a casino elevator in Atlantic City.

Police have accused both Rice and his fiancée, Janay Palmer, of striking each other with their hands, and reports indicate police have more unseen video of the altercation.

As reaction to the news swirls, retired Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason had strong words for his former teammate.

"Unfortunate, very disappointing," Mason told Steve Davis and Mark Zinno of 105.7 The Fan. "The film doesn't lie, and they say they have more film. So I'm not going to sit back here and condone it or say, 'Well, let's just wait until everything comes out.' If he did it, if indeed it happened the way that the police are saying it happened from the film that they've seen, other than the film that everyone else has seen, it's despicable. It really is.

"I just can't condone hitting a woman, period, whether it was my best friend, my father, whoever hit, I'm not going to condone it. What's wrong is wrong. I'm gonna call a spade a spade. I'm disappointed in Ray that he put himself in this position. He had so much going for him and the guy that I was around, I never would have thought would do that. Now you never know a person unless you spend every day, all day with them, and the person that I knew at that time, I didn't think could do that. … Like I said, I'm not going to condone whatsoever because that could have been my sister, it could have been my mom, and that's – you just don't do it. Point blank."

Current teammate Torrey Smith is taking a different approach. He wants to support both Rice and Palmer, and reserve judgment until all the facts are revealed.

"It's definitely a situation that it's nothing to be proud of for us or for him," Smith told reporters at a reading event Tuesday. "He knows that. But Janay and Ray are great friends of ours. They're focused on trying to fix it and make things right and we're going to support them like we have in the past.

"Who are we to judge them? We don't know what happened and we don't know what they're building on. I've talked to him and they are in a great space and trying to continue to grow from it. The fact that they are going on, moving on, trying to grow from it, we're going to support them more than ever because a lot of people are going to turn their backs on them."

Birk Endorses Gino As Answer At Center

Ravens second-year center Gino Gradkowski went through growing pains in his first season as a starter.

He jumped into the starting role after mentor Matt Birk retired, handing over the reins. As the line struggled to open running lanes and protect quarterback Joe Flacco, fans and media have been down on Gradkowski.

But Birk remains optimistic that Gradkowski will grow and can be the long-term answer at the position.

"Yeah, Gino is more than capable. There's no substitute for a young player getting live reps, live bullets," Birk told The Baltimore Sun's Matt Vensel.

The retired center noted that there were many changes along the offensive line – the addition of Eugene Monroe, the injury to Kelechi Osemele and coaching changes – and the struggles were a result of all those factors.

"It just seemed like it never quite clicked like they hoped it would for the entire team," Birk said. "So many changes personnel-wise, coaching, a different philosophy on offense of how they were going to run the ball and how they were going to attack people. With so many new things, they probably have a better idea now of what works and a better idea of what didn't last year. They will have to build on those strengths as a team and as an offense."

Quick Hits

  • @mzenitz: Virginia Tech corner Kyle Fuller ran an unofficial 4.40 40 in his first attempt. Fuller is from Baltimore and went to Mount Saint Joseph HS. … Mike Mayock said that Fuller could end up going as high as the middle of the first round depending on what he runs. That time will help [Twitter]
  • Wisconsin middle linebacker Chris Borland gave a big endorsement to Ravens' new Running Backs Coach Thomas Hammock, saying: "He's a little bit of a drill sergeant. He gets after guys, and he gets the most out of them. He works them really hard. At the same time, he's there for them. So, they have great personal relationships and working relationships." [The Baltimore Sun]
  • NFL brings entrepreneurial boot camp for current and former players to Baltimore. [The Baltimore Sun]
  • Poll results: Is running back a priority for the Ravens? A SportsNation poll revealed half of the voters say the running back position is just a "moderate" priority and nearly a third believe it's a "low" priority. [ESPN]
  • @aqshipley: Guys..im doing an autograph signing this saturday at the york galleria mall at JJ Cards N Toys at 1pm! #Ravens fans #PSU fans..come see me! [Twitter]
  • @A_Mellette3: Wonder how long Elon going to make me wait for my jersey retirement???
  • I always look forward to Rich Eisen's 40-yard dash in his suit and tie. This year he did it 5.98 seconds, and you can enjoy watching it in the GIF below. [TerezOwens.com]

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Advertising