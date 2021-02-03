Late for Work 2/3: Free-Agent Predictions Send Kenny Golladay to the Ravens 

Patrick Queen Lands With Ravens Again, J.K. Dobbins Goes Even Higher in 2020 Re-Draft

Patrick Queen was integral to the Ravens' defensive success this season as the third linebacker taken in the 2020 NFL Draft. If it were to happen again, he'd still end up in Baltimore.

ESPN's NFL Nation reporters re-drafted the first two rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, and Queen landed with the Ravens at No. 28.

"The biggest hole on the Ravens is middle linebacker, and Queen falls to them once again," ESPN's Jamison Hensley wrote. "Queen has acknowledged his struggles at times, but he has shown flashes of being a playmaker. He is the only rookie linebacker this season to record over 100 tackles as well as at least one sack, interception, forced fumble and defensive touchdown."

Queen was still the third linebacker off the board in the re-draft behind Kenneth Murray Jr., who landed with the New England Patriots at No. 23, and Jordyn Brooks, who landed with the Seattle Seahawks at No. 27.

Despite earning a surprisingly low 29.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, Queen was productive in a starting linebacker role. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 after racking up nine tackles and a forced fumble.

Inside linebacker is typically one of the toughest positions to play on a defense, and Queen's transition was even more impressive given the limited offseason rookies had to prepare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other side of the ball, J.K. Dobbins went six spots ahead of his original draft position to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 49.

"The Steelers' run game was dreadful for the second year in a row," ESPN's Brooke Pryor wrote. "Though he was the lead back, as promised by Mike Tomlin, James Conner never returned to his 2018 form. Meanwhile, Dobbins had a solid rookie season in Baltimore and took over starting duties from Mark Ingram II."

Instead of Dobbins, the Ravens still chose a running back in James Robinson at pick No. 55.

Ravens fans probably couldn't stomach Dobbins landing with a division rival, but they won't have to.

Dobbins developed into the lead back during his rookie season, totaling 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He played a significant role as the rushing attack was lethal down the final stretch of the season.

Baltimore Beatdown's Joshua Reed gave Baltimore a resounding "A" grade for the pick.