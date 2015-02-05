Late For Work 2/5: WR Brandon Marshall Asked John Harbaugh About Playing For Ravens

What were the two talking about?

"[During Super Bowl Week] I actually interviewed [Harbaugh]," Marshall said in the Showtime video below, posted by Tony Lombardi of Ravens 24x7. "I said, 'If I played for you, would you let me do 'Inside the NFL?'

"He said, 'Oh, absolutely.' He knew I was taking a lot of heat for doing the show. But, when you are the first in the space to do something like this, you are going to get a lot of push-back and we (The Bears) had the worst year possible."



Marshall may have been joking, and he did go onto say that he thinks 2015 will be better for him and the Bears. But there are questions swirling in Chicago right now as to whether he will be back.

The Bears have crazy-good offensive talent, but they reportedly had locker room issues last season and Marshall's name popped up a lot. Just yesterday, the Chicago Sun Times published the headline, "Bears should get rid of Brandon Marshall." The reasoning is "because he is a nightmare off the field who spends almost all of his time making sure the spotlight is on him and no one else. … [M]ore than a few of his teammates would gladly kick in for his bus ticket out of town," wrote Hub Arkush.

In short, he's perceived as a locker room distraction?

With strong leadership behind Harbaugh and players like Terrell Suggs and Joe Flacco, that may not be a problem if Marshall really were to land in Baltimore. And nobody is more qualified to know Marshall's effect on a team than Ravens Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman, who was the head coach in Chicago last year.

It's been just about nine months since Marshall signed a three-year deal last May, but that was with a different GM and head coach, and the Bears aren't locked in. The new regime – GM Ryan Pace and Head Coach John Fox – are calling the shots now, and they will decide whether it's time for a change.

"The Bears new management group and coaching staff has an out from the deal if it wants," wrote The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

Per The Tribune, Marshall is due a base salary of $7.5 million in 2015, and it becomes fully guaranteed if he is on the roster come March 12. So they have five weeks to make a decision.

If they cut him, they would save $7.7 million in cash, and $3.95 million in cap space. But he would count $5.625 million in dead money against the cap. In an injury-filled season, Marshall produced 61 receptions for 721 yards and eight touchdowns. That was considered a down season for the five-time Pro Bowler, and not enough production for $7.7 million, says Biggs.

It's not unreasonable to assume the 30-year-old receiver is in store for a bounce-back season, especially if healthy. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder had seven straight 1,000-yard seasons prior to 2014. The Bears have another big-bodied wide receiver in Alshon Jeffery and they may prefer to pair him up with quicker, shifty receiver.

If the Bears don't cut him, they could also shop Marshall for a trade to stock some draft picks, which the CSNChicago.com crew discuses in the video below. That doesn't seem like General Manager Ozzie Newsome would do because he covets draft picks, but he did it for Anquan Boldin and they stuck a new deal as part of the trade. Newsome would certainly target a cap casualty, however, as it helps the compensatory pick formula.

But at the end of the day, the decision in Chicago won't come down to the salary cap or worry about whether he can bounce back.

"The team isn't going to be strapped for salary cap space so the Bears would not part ways with Marshall to create more flexibility," wrote Biggs.