Presented by

Late For Work 3/10: Can Ravens Afford Andre Johnson?

Mar 10, 2015 at 01:55 AM
10_LFW_AffordJohnson_news.jpg


Can Ravens Afford Andre Johnson?

As soon as Andre Johnson was released by the Houston Texans Monday, Baltimore was immediately named as a potential landing spot. But can the Ravens afford him?

Let's look at why a marriage makes sense, and then we'll look at the financials.

"He wants to go play on a Super Bowl contender," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Insiders. "You'd have to think that might be Baltimore, New England, some of the teams that repeatedly contend for titles, even Indianapolis."

The Ravens just lost Torrey Smith to free agency and need help filling his void. They have a track record of finding veteran salary-cap casualties that don't count against the compensatory pick formula and immediately produce (i.e. Derrick Mason and Steve Smith Sr.). Johnson makes complete sense.

Make no mistake that the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver will have plenty of options, probably another handful in addition to those named by Schefter. So if the Ravens are interested (and they absolutely should be interested, says Hensley), Ravens brass will have to convince him they can offer what he's looking for.

Six playoff appearances in seven years ought to help. What else?

"Wherever I go, I hope I can play with a great quarterback," Johnson told EPSN's Josina Anderson. "I don't know. I'm just going to wait and see what happens. A lot of these teams want young players; so we'll see just what happens. I am open to visiting teams."

Tom Brady and Andrew Luck are tough competition, but having a Super Bowl MVP quarterback is a nice selling point.

And finally … what about the money? Can the Ravens realistically make an offer that can compete with all the other potential suitors?

After reportedly extending restricted and exclusive-rights tenders Monday afternoon (more on that below), the Ravens literally had no more cap space, per The Baltimore Sun, until they reportedly restructured outside linebacker Terrell Suggs' contract to free up about $2.25 million in cap room.

Jokes aside, the Ravens could still afford Johnson if they really wanted him. They would just have to start making moves to create money (and not as much as it would have taken to sign Torrey).

"To that end, they are working toward a restructured deal with [Lardarius] Webb, who will take up $12 million of salary cap space under his current deal, according to sources," wrote The Baltimore Sun's Aaron Wilson.

"But no deal is imminent with [Haloti] Ngata. The Ravens could keep Ngata and his $16 million cap number on the roster going forward, but they would need to make other salary-cutting moves to be active on the open market and retain some of their free agents."

Other salary-cutting moves that The Sun mentioned last month, but haven't gotten buzz lately, include extending guard Marshal Yanda and punter Sam Koch, or releasing center Gino Gradkowski and linebacker Albert McClellan.

"At this point, I think Johnson is the best free agent wide receiver who could fit the Ravens' budget," wrote CSNBaltimore.com's Clifton Brown.

Ravens' List Of Tenders, Sending Them Over The Cap

The Ravens were busy handing out tenders yesterday, eating up much of their remaining of their salary-cap space (and then some).

Here's the list, according to Wilson:

Restricted Free-Agent Tenders
FS Will Hill: $1.542 million right-of-first-refusal original-round tender
CB Anthony Levine: no tender, Ravens reportedly want to sign to long-term deal
K Justin Tucker: $2.356 million second-round tender

Exclusive Rights Free-Agent Tenders
WR Kamar Aiken: $585,000 tender
CB Tramain Jacobs: $510,000 tender
OL Ryan Jensen: $510,000 tender
LS Kevin McDermott: no reported tender
DE Steven Means: $510,000 tender
CB Rashaan Melvin: $585,000 tender
LS Patrick Scales: $435,000 tender
TE Phillip Supernaw: $510,000 tender
RB Fitzgerald Toussaint: expected to assign $510,000 tender
S Brynden Trawick: no reported tender
DT Casey Walker: no reported tender

Hensley: Ravens Made Right Choices With Torrey, McPhee

In a perfect world with no salary cap, the Ravens would have loved to keep Torrey Smith and Pernell McPhee. But under the circumstances, Hensley believes the Ravens made the right decision to let both walk via free agency.

"It stings that … two players the Ravens developed for four seasons, are going to make big plays elsewhere in 2015. But it would sting more long-term if the Ravens matched what they received," Hensley wrote.

"This is a franchise that has maintained a strong run of success – six playoff seasons in seven years – by not overpaying for players. … The Ravens build their roster through the draft and not overspending in free agency."

The Ravens have regularly let other teams open their wallets to pay their free agents. They have been particular about who to spend market value for, such as Flacco and Yanda.

Plus, according to NFL Media's Adam Schein, McPhee and Smith are his two biggest free agency risks.

"Before Ravens fans lament these likely defections, understand the brilliance of your organization," Schein wrote. "Baltimore will be just fine. The questions will lie with these players' new teams."

Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko looked back at former Ravens' production with their new teams after getting big money on the open market. The last time a defensive player improved after leaving Baltimore was with Antwan Barnes in 2010, per Klemko. (Cornerback Corey Graham also improved his PFF grade last year during his first season in Buffalo).

Offensive Turnover Since Super Bowl Is 'Stunning'

Smith's departure nearly completes the Ravens' offensive turnover since winning Super Bowl XLVII, notes The Sun's Jeff Zrebiec.

Just 25 months after the confetti fell on the Ravens, these offensive players have already gone: running back Ray Rice, fullback Vonta Leach, receivers Anquan Boldin, Torrey Smith, Jacoby Jones and Tandon Doss, tight end Ed Dickson, and offensive linemen Bryant McKinnie, Michael Oher and Matt Birk. Tight end Dennis Pitta's status is also uncertain as he recovers from his second major hip surgery in as many years.

Not to mention, former Offensive Coordinator Jim Caldwell is also now gone.

The only starters that remain are Flacco, Yanda and Kelechi Osemele.

"Rosters change every year in the NFL," wrote Zrebiec. "That's the nature of it. However, it's still pretty stunning to see all the changes that a Super Bowl-winning offense – which was so good in the postseason – endured so quickly.

"It's also a credit to Flacco that he's never used the revolving door of play callers, targets and centers as an excuse."

Cary Williams Chose Seahawks Over Ravens

Free-agent cornerback Cary Williams has decided to join the Seattle Seahawks after contemplating offers from the Ravens, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, according to Wilson.

"Williams maintained interest in possibly returning to the Ravens, with whom he earned a Super Bowl ring as a starter three years ago, and the feeling was mutual, according to sources," Wilson wrote. "However, sources said the Seahawks emerged as the winner of a four-team race.

"The Ravens are in a tight salary cap situation and were unable to offer as much as the other teams."

Quick Hits

"@Ravens: Thanks for all the memories, Torrey. You will be missed. https://t.co/CJvxs6jVoO" ...Crazy ride!!! Thank You!!! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) March 9, 2015

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married!

news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.

news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games.

news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?

news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.

news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).

news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?

news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?

news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day?

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?

news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising