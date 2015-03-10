Late For Work 3/10: Can Ravens Afford Andre Johnson?

Hensley: Ravens Made Right Choices With Torrey, McPhee

In a perfect world with no salary cap, the Ravens would have loved to keep Torrey Smith and Pernell McPhee. But under the circumstances, Hensley believes the Ravens made the right decision to let both walk via free agency.

"It stings that … two players the Ravens developed for four seasons, are going to make big plays elsewhere in 2015. But it would sting more long-term if the Ravens matched what they received," Hensley wrote.

"This is a franchise that has maintained a strong run of success – six playoff seasons in seven years – by not overpaying for players. … The Ravens build their roster through the draft and not overspending in free agency."

The Ravens have regularly let other teams open their wallets to pay their free agents. They have been particular about who to spend market value for, such as Flacco and Yanda.

Plus, according to NFL Media's Adam Schein, McPhee and Smith are his two biggest free agency risks.

"Before Ravens fans lament these likely defections, understand the brilliance of your organization," Schein wrote. "Baltimore will be just fine. The questions will lie with these players' new teams."

Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko looked back at former Ravens' production with their new teams after getting big money on the open market. The last time a defensive player improved after leaving Baltimore was with Antwan Barnes in 2010, per Klemko. (Cornerback Corey Graham also improved his PFF grade last year during his first season in Buffalo).