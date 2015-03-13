Late For Work 3/13: Pete Prisco: Why Ravens, Not Eagles, Made Better RB Signing

Yet the Eagles had to pay $8 million a year for Murray, while the Ravens are reportedly paying Forsett $3 million a year. As WBAL's Gerry Sandusky pointed out, the Ravens gave Forsett about $1,960 per yard based on last year's production and the Eagles gave Murray about $3,500 per yard.

"I am not going to sit here and say that Forsett is Murray," wrote Prisco. "But I will say this: There isn't $5 million-a-year difference. Not in this salary-cap era where every dollar matters, especially for a running back. … [T]he way I see it, the Forsett deal makes way more sense than the Eagles unloading LeSean McCoy to pay Murray.

"Good teams like the Ravens, the Packers, the Patriots and some others always seems to get it right at this time of the year. That isn't to say they won't make mistakes, because that's just not possible. But restraint is a good characteristic to have during free agency. It's easy to get seduced by the names. The Ravens get it. … Baltimore doesn't panic. That's why general manager Ozzie Newsome and personnel man Eric DeCosta deserve high praise. It might not always be the sexy way, but it works."

In Forsett's Own Words: Why I Chose Ravens

Forsett thought his NFL career might be over one year and two days ago.

On March 11, 2014 he was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars, his fourth release in six years. On March 12, 2015, he signed a three-year deal with the Ravens. What were the emotions like going from zero to hero?

Read it in Forsett's own words below (I pulled out some excerpts, but his whole blog is definitely worth your time. Read the entire thing here on NFL.com):

My career was in limbo. All I had to stand on was word from my agent that the Baltimore Ravens were interested – but I didn't hear back from them for some time. So while I worked hard to stay in shape, I also prepared to make the next step, taking on internships, doing some job-shadowing at the league office, building relationships and getting ready for whatever was coming.

I had to come to grips with the reality of my situation. Jacksonville had let me go, yes – but in the long run, I'd beaten the odds. I was a former seventh-round draft pick who'd played six years in the NFL. I'd learned a lot. I had grown as a man and an individual. I love football, but if I wasn't going to get another chance on the field, I was determined to be successful at something else.

But then the Ravens made good on that glimmer of hope, signing me in early April 2014, and I went on to have my best ever year as a professional, rushing for 1,266 yards and eight touchdowns at 5.4 yards per carry. I had the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL. I made my first Pro Bowl. I played a feature role on a playoff team. And when my contract ran out, I finally had some leverage for the first time in my NFL life. I knew that, Lord willing, I'd be playing football for someone in 2015. I knew I could look at my wife and say, 'You know what? I'm going to be able to provide for the next couple of years.'

Now, after signing a three-year contract with the Ravens, I can say that for a fact.

I wanted to return to Baltimore all along. I wanted to oblige the many fans who stopped me around town to ask me to stay. So this deal was a no-brainer. Not just money-wise, but with regard to the situation as a whole: my role, the city, the fans. It was an easy decision. A three-year deal was what I was looking for, and the Ravens gave it to me. …

I know I can get seriously hurt at any moment out there on that football field. Even the richest man in the world can't buy health. So it has to be about more than money. Which is why this contract -- the biggest of my life -- will have no effect on my work ethic or how I conduct myself. Security is important, but money itself is not what I play for. …

When I'm on my deathbed, I want to be able to look back over my life and my relationships and family and say I made an impact on people's lives. I want to work in such a way and treat others in such a way that people look back years from now at my time with the Ravens and say, "Man, there was this guy here, Justin Forsett, who worked his tail off every day." Those are the things that are going to last.

Look For Ravens To Be Players On Receiver Market

With the Ravens getting their own player locked up in Forsett, they can shift their focus to the rest of the market, particularly for pass catchers.

"Look for the Ravens to be players on the receiver market once it comes into better focus," CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora wrote Thursday morning.

"Still waiting on guys like Dwayne Bowe and Mike Wallace to be cut; Baltimore's preference is always guys who have been released, so signing them doesn't hurt the team's status for compensatory draft picks, and they generally come cheaper that way, too."