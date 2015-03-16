Late For Work 3/16: Why Ravens Made A Move They Usually Hate

LossesWR Torrey Smith: 5 years, $40 million

OLB Pernell McPhee: 5 years, $38.75 million

S Darian Stewart: 2 years, contract details not announced yet

TE Owen Daniels: 3 years, $12.25 million

QB Tyrod Taylor: 2 years, $7 million

S Kendrick Lewis: 3 years, N/A

The losses of Smith, McPhee and Daniels will "easily" help the Ravens nab compensatory picks, says Russell Street Report's cap guru Brian McFarland. It's not yet known how much Lewis and Stewart's deals are worth, but Stewart and Taylor getting two-year deals "is likely good" for the Ravens' pick prospects in 2016.

The Ravens got the maximum number of four picks the last two years, and they're in line for the max in this April's draft, too.

As of Friday afternoon, the Ravens were one of just three teams that hadn't signed a player that was on another squad last year, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. The other two teams? It should come as no surprise that it was the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers, both perennial playoff contenders.

"It helps that Newsome is also smart about drafting players good enough to contribute when he uses those compensatory picks," wrote ProFootballTalk.com's Michael David Smith. "Seven of the eight compensatory picks the Ravens have had in the last two years were spent on players who are still on the roster. It's a lot easier to build roster depth when you're consistently getting more draft picks than other teams, and consistently using those picks on players who are good enough to make your team.

"So while it may look like the Ravens got worse during the first week of free agency, that's short-term thinking. The Ravens are thinking about the long term, and about the players they'll draft next year thanks to the players they lost this year."

Lewis Solid First Addition; Shows Playmaking Ability With Boller Pick

The Ravens could have used their one true unrestricted free-agent hall pass at a number of other positions, including wide receiver, tight end or cornerback. But the fact that they used it on Lewis, 26, should say something about the big need at the safety position and about Lewis himself.

"Lewis is far from a household name. He also won't alleviate concerns about the gaping holes in the Baltimore Ravens' passing game," wrote ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "But the Ravens' first addition in free agency this offseason was a solid and necessary move."

Will Hill is the expected starting free safety, but the person lining up next to him was in question because last year's third-round pick, Terrence Brooks, will start the season on the physically unable to perform list and Matt Elam isn't a sure bet. Newsome called out Elam in the team season-review press conference.

"The Ravens might say the other starting spot next to Will Hill will be an open competition, but the favorite has to be Lewis," wrote Hensley.

"What stands out the most about this addition is Lewis' knowledge of defenses. He was known to line up teammates last season with the Texans. This is extremely important for the Ravens after high draft picks Matt Elam and Terrence Brooks have struggled to find a comfort level at that position. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has made the point more than once that safety is one of the toughest positions to transition from college to the NFL. "

Lewis was ranked the 39th-best safety last year (among those with 300 snaps or more), per Pro Football Focus. To put that in perspective, below are the Ravens safeties rankings:

No. 14 Will Hill

No. 23 Jeromy Miles

No. 30 Darian Stewart

No. 78 Matt Elam

In addition to being a strong tackler (52 last season) and solid in run defense (ranked No. 13 by PFF), Hensley says Lewis has also flashed playmaking ability. He made two picks and six passes defensed last season, which would be a boon to a Ravens defense that made six picks as an entire unit in 2014.

The GIF below of Lewis picking off former Ravens quarterback Kyle Boller showcases that playmaking ability.