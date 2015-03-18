Late For Work 3/18: Free Agency Is Like A Drug, And Ozzie Newsome Just Says No

And has General Manager Ozzie Newsome learned to say no? Check, check, check, check, check, check ….

"The Ravens just do free agency smarter than almost everyone else," King wrote.

King reached out to Newsome to talk about Baltimore's free-agency system, but Newsome declined. King gathered that the Ravens general manager stayed mum because Baltimore's system is a competitive advantage, and Newsome isn't willing to give away trade secrets.

So, the respected NFL reporter did some (impressive) research on how the Ravens go about business and believes he has proven that big spending doesn't result in on-the-field success.

"NFL teams trip all over themselves spending money on free agents," King wrote. "They do it even though, year after year, mounting evidence suggests (no, proves) that the free spending doesn't result in more wins. It's indisputable."

Admittedly, there are signings that work here and there (see Peyton Manning to the Broncos in 2012), but generally "going nuts" has a negative effect, says King, and the six of seven teams that invested the heaviest in free agency between 2010-2014 demonstrate that point.

2011 Eagles: $177 million spent in free agency --------> minus-9 wins from previous 2 years to next 2 years

2012 Broncos: $139 million spent --------------------------> plus-14 wins (Manning helps buck trend)

2012 Redskins: $81 million spent ---------------------------> plus-2 wins

2012 Bucs: $141 million spent -------------------------------> minus-3 wins

2013 Dolphins: $124 million spent --------------------------> plus-3 wins

2013 Titans: $97 million spent -------------------------------> minus-6 wins

2014 Bucs: $124 million spent -------------------------------> minus-9 wins

2014 Raiders: $91 million spent -----------------------------> minus-5 wins

Juxtapose those results with the Ravens, who, year after year, painfully watch their players walk for bigger paydays, but have a compensatory pick/farm system in place to re-stock their roster.

Prime example:

----> DL Cory Redding (30 games, 60 tackles, 7.5 sacks in 2 Ravens seasons) left in 2012 via free agency for Indianapolis

----> Ravens awarded a fifth-round comp pick in 2013 draft

----> Ravens used comp pick (No. 168 overall) to select RT Rick Wagner

----> T Michael Oher (never misses a start in 5 years) left in 2014 via free agency for Tennessee

----> Wagner takes over Oher's job in 2014; Wagner ranked the No. 2 RT by Pro Football Focus

----> Ravens will be awarded a comp pick for Oher; King predicts another fifth-rounder

Another example:

----> Ravens select DE Dwan Edwards in second round of 2004 draft

----> Edwards left in free agency to Buffalo in 2010 after becoming a part-time starter in Baltimore

----> Ravens awarded fifth-round compensatory pick for Edwards in 2011

----> Ravens selected Pernell McPhee with 2011 comp pick; becomes key pass-rush specialist

----> McPhee left for Chicago in 2015 via free agency

----> Ravens will get a comp pick in 2016, King predicts a third- or fourth-rounder

That means, for the 51st pick in the 2004 draft, the Ravens got a combined nine seasons and 116 games worth of contributions on the defensive line, plus whatever the Ravens get with the McPhee comp pick next season. And all at the cost of a rookie contract.

"Now, not all picks work out. Baltimore has its clunkers. But it works enough that Newsome aggressively seeks out the extra picks, and he has built substantially with them," wrote King.

"It's a smart system, even if it doesn't look like it when your own free agents are flying out the window in March. But if you have patience, the thick skin to take criticism from fans and media for doing nothing, a good quarterback and a smart front office, you can profit from the system. Beyond Baltimore, there aren't many teams trying."

How Much Space Does Webb Free Up?

Just about all players say they want to be with their current team. They say they want to be a "Raven for life," but cornerback Lardarius Webb put his money where his mouth is.

About 24 hours after Lardarius Webb told The Baltimore Sun that the Haloti Ngata trade made him wonder whether he would be the next to leave, the newspaper reported Webb took a pay cut to stay with the Ravens.

"This wasn't a normal restructuring that puts the same money in player's pocket, and actually puts it there sooner," CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora tweeted. "Webb taking less to stay. … Huge move for Ravens who badly wanted to keep Webb but who also badly need cap room. CB was already thin. Webb allows them to sign others.

Amen.