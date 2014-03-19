Late For Work 3/19: Best All-Time Steve Smith Clip: Ice Up, Son!

In short, his answer is "no."

"As I've said repeatedly through this process, the Steve Smith of five years ago might have been an issue in the locker room," Newton wrote. "The Steve Smith of today – not so much. He's grown up a lot since his last incident with a teammate in 2008. I won't say he's mellowed, but football no longer is his entire life as it once was. He's enjoying life on and off the field more than ever.

"Does that mean he won't get in the face of a teammate if he feels that player isn't pulling his weight? No. But don't you want that to a certain level? Smith is a fiery player, and sometimes he gets fiery with his teammates. He's also a player teammates and opponents have to respect."

Smith said he knows what it's like when a new guy comes into a locker room and is outspoken and tries to take things over. He says those guys need to "get in line." Smith will hold himself to the same standard in Baltimore.

How does he respond to people who say they don't want a "troublemaker" or a guy with "too much swagger?"

"You can look up my criminal background record. Nothing. So, first of all, we can get that out the window," Smith told WNST's Drew Forrester. "I don't do any of those things that people associate thugs to be. I save my money, I take care of my family, I'm not a dead-beat dad.

"Because I'm very [professionally confident](http://wnst.net/audio-vault/?listen= Steve Smith (new Ravens WR) talks about his new team with Drew) in my game, that means you need to listen to that thing on the radio because when I catch that ball in Baltimore, in Carolina, New England, wherever it is, I'm going to show out and I'm going to play well and I'm going to play within the framework of the game. But I'm gonna let you know how I did it, when I did it, what time I did it, and the television will show it again on ESPN to repeat that. So if that's too much confidence and swagger, I guess you need to watch a different business because this is the business I'm in."

Grading Ravens' Offseason Moves

The first wave of free agency is over and the Ravens had a busy week, re-signing five of their own players and adding Smith.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome brought back some of the squad's foundational pieces in tight end Dennis Pitta, left tackle Eugene Monroe, inside linebacker Daryl Smith and receiver Jacoby Jones. They also brought back a key special teamer in safety Jeromy Miles. Steve Smith is the only player the Ravens have signed from another team.

How do analysts grade the front office's work through the first week?

CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco gave the Raves a B-plus. Only two teams got better grades: the Washington Redskins (A-minus) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (A).

"This team gets it," wrote Prisco. "They made keeping their own a priority and pretty much did just that. … The biggest loss was defensive end Arthur Jones, who they hated to lose."

Where Oher Ranks Among Ravens First-Rounders

Hensley ranked all the Ravens' first-round draft picks in light of 2009's No. 23-overall pick Michael Oher leaving Baltimore to play for the Tennessee Titans.

Of the 17 first-rounders in Ravens history, Hensley ranks Oher at No. 14.

He's behind Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Ed Reed, Jamal Lewis, Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata, Chris McAlister, Joe Flacco, Todd Heap, Peter Boulware, Duane Starks, Ben Grubbs and Jimmy Smith.

The only players behind Oher are Mark Clayton, Kyle Boller and Travis Taylor.

Inside The Ravens Draft Room

Baltimore still needs to find a playmaking free safety, a center, a tackle and depth at defensive end, receiver, cornerback and running back.

Who in the draft could help fill these roles?