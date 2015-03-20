Late For Work 3/20: After 7 Moves This Week, Ravens' New Salary-Cap Outlook

Let's take a look at those moves, their financial impact, and the new outlook of the 2015 salary cap, according to the records of Spotrac.com:

CB Lardarius Webb

Restructured final three years of previous 6-year contract; signed new 3-year, $21 million deal

2015 Cap Hit: $12 million -----> $9 million

2016 Cap Hit: $12 million -----> $9 million

2017 Cap Hit: $10.5 million -----> $9 million

Annual $7 million base salary ranks No. 19 (tied) among NFL corners

RB Bernard Pierce

Waived by Baltimore, claimed by Jacksonville

2015 Dead Money: $138,986

2015 Net Cap Relief: relieved of $660,000 salary, but net cap savings is $150,000 because of Rule 51

DE Lawrence Guy

Signed a 2-year, $2.3 million contract

2015 Cap Hit: TBD

LS Morgan Cox

Signed a 1-year, $825k contract

2015 Cap Hit: $665,000

Annual $825,000 base salary ranks No. 25 among NFL long snappers

DE Chris Canty

Signed a 2-year, $4.65 million contract

2015 Cap Hit: $1.75 million

S Kendrick Lewis

Signed a 3-year, $5.4 million contract

2015 Cap Hit: $1.27 million

Annual $1.8 million base salary ranks No. 46 among NFL safeties

DT Christo Bilukidi

Signed a 2-year, $1.5 million contract

2015 Cap Hit: $700,000

RB Justin Forsett (signing was last week)

Signed a 3-year, $9 million contract

2015 Cap Hit: $1.6 million

Annual $3 million base salary ranks No. 20 (tied) among NFL running backs

Spotrac predicted cap space (with Top 51): $9 million

Spotrac predicted cap space (with Top 51 & projected draft pool): $4.3 million

Who's Left On Tight End Market?

The Ravens may want to put some of that money into the tight end position, where they still don't have a healthy starter.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley gave his top-4 best available list:

1. Jermaine Gresham (Bengals)

"The most productive tight end is still on the market because he is scheduled for surgery Thursday for a herniated disc."

2. Rob Housler (Cardinals)

"Teams have to determine whether he's a career underachiever or he's been vastly underused."

3. Zach Miller (Seahawks)

"Health is a concern. Miller missed 13 games last season and he's recovering from his second ankle surgery in less than a year."

4. James Casey (Eagles)

"This is another case where teams have to figure out whether Casey was underused by the Eagles or simply done."*

Pierce Ended Up In Better Position

Yesterday, we examined how Pierce would look back on his career and wonder what might have been. He had the chance to be the Ravens' starter, but Forsett beat him out and signed a long-term contact while Pierce was cut after a DUI arrest Wednesday morning.

Today, it looks like Pierce is in a better position than he was in Baltimore.

Pierce was claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that finished No. 21 in NFL rushing last year. They need help at the running back position, and now Pierce has another shot at becoming a starter competing with Toby Gerhart and Denard Robinson.

In Baltimore, Pierce was presumed to be a bubble player in training camp, falling behind Forsett and Lorenzo Taliaferro on the depth chart. Plus, the Ravens are expected to draft a running back in April.

"[S]trangely enough, [the release] might have put him in a better position to make a team," wrote Hensley. "You can make an argument that the Ravens did Pierce a favor by releasing him and allowing him to get picked up by a team with a more unsettled running back situation."