Late for Work 3/24: Lamar Jackson Rejects Suggestion That Chiefs Should Inquire About Marquise Brown's Availability

The 24-year-old Green was a third-round pick for the Seahawks in 2018 and has 13.5 career sacks and three forced fumbles. He is coming off his best season in 2021, playing all 17 games with 15 quarterback hits to go along with his career-best sack total.

The 25-year-old Key was a third-round pick for the Raiders in 2018 and spent three seasons with them before being waived. He signed with the 49ers in 2021 and responded with his best year, playing 17 games with 6.5 sacks, 22 tackles and 17 quarterback hits as a situational pass rusher.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Ravens are keeping an eye out for potential cap casualties who could play inside or outside in their 3-4 front.

"Think of someone like Michael Brockers, who appears to be in Detroit's defensive plans but carries an $8.975 million cap hit," Fowler said. "Baltimore, like every year, wants a released player because it doesn't count against the comp-pick formula."

Mike Florio: Lamar Jackson Should Hire an Agent, Not Wait to Sign Long-Term Deal

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio is the latest pundit to weigh in on Jackson's approach to his next contract, specifically whether Jackson plans to eschew signing a long-term deal with the Ravens so that he can eventually hit free agency.

Florio said that approach would be "misguided," and he thinks Jackson, who does not have an agent, should strongly consider hiring one.

"Lamar Jackson is good enough that he could get the best quarterback agents and he could interview each of them and he can pick whichever one he wants," Florio said on Glenn Clark Radio last week. "And along the way, he can find out what they think of his apparent plan to go one year at a time because I think it's a mistake."

Jackson has never suggested that he doesn't want to be in Baltimore long term, but he hasn't been in a hurry to get a deal done either.

Florio said it's risky for Jackson to wait on signing a contract extension because of his style of play. Jackson has taken far more hits than any quarterback since 2018 and missed the final four games of last season with an injured ankle.