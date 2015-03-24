Late For Work 3/24: Ravens Awaiting Ed Reed's Retirement For Ring Of Honor Induction

"He belongs there, obviously. Our fans would love to see him. We would love to do it this year, but in some sense, it's in his court. He knows that we want him in our Ring of Honor."

Reed will turn 37 years old in September, when the season officially gets underway. The last time he played a game was in 2013 with the New York Jets. He previously left the Ravens in the 2013 offseason to sign a big contract with the Houston Texans reportedly worth $15 million for three years and $5 million in guaranteed money.

He didn't play a full year under that contract as he was cut seven games into the season after notching 16 tackles, zero passes defensed and zero interceptions. He played better in a Rex Ryan system, finishing his last seven NFL games as a Jet with 22 tackles, four passes defensed and three interceptions.

Reed's 11 years in Baltimore were historic as he set a franchise record with 61 career regular-season interceptions. The 24th-overall pick in the 2002 draft earned nine Pro Bowl bids and was the Defensive Player of the Year in 2004. He is considered to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he is eligible five years after his official retirement.

Considering there could be plenty of transactions though training camp and just before the season starts in 2014, Reed may hold off until that time to make a decision. Could the Ravens make a turnaround that quickly and still put Reed into the Ring of Honor this year?

"It's possible," Cass told ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Ravens' Misunderstood Policy For Player Arrests

The Ravens have seen three players arrested this offseason, and all three were promptly followed by releases from the team.

The swift moves gave the impression that the Ravens have adopted a zero-tolerance policy for player arrests, but Cass said that isn't necessarily the case.

"We have to look at each case individually," Cass told Hensley. "We look at a number of factors and make a decision based on those factors. It's not a zero-tolerance policy at all. We're still going to be willing to take second chances on people if they deserve it. I think it's a mischaracterization to say it's a zero-tolerance policy."

Rather, Cass explained that the Ravens will weigh the positives and the negatives in each individual case.

"When it gets to the point where negatives outweigh the positives, we will release a player," he said.

The three players cut from the team this offseason were nose tackle Terrence Cody (animal cruelty charges), cornerback Victor Hampton (driving while impaired charge) and running back Bernard Pierce (driving under the influence of alcohol).

The Ravens had five arrests last year, but didn't immediately cut those players within a day of the incidents like this year. Two of them – Jimmy Smith and Lorenzo Taliaferro – are still with the team. Ray Rice and Deonte Thompson are no longer with the Ravens, but Thompson was released in September to make room for other signings. Jah Reid also spent last year on the roster, but he's now an unrestricted free agent.

The Ravens' three cuts this year were all backups and considered by some to be roster bubble players. It has begged the question whether the Ravens would release a starter if one were arrested.

"Depending on the severity of the alleged offense, it could apply to a starter," Cass said. "Each case will be different."

Cass admitted that he is upset with the arrests over the last 13 months. He and Ravens brass said at the "State of the Ravens" press conference last month that they hoped last year was an aberration. They made it clear there would be a shorter leash for off-field transgressions.

"The messages are still being sent. I just don't know if they're always being received," Cass told Zrebiec.

Cass added to Hensley: "It's very disappointing and very frustrating. Obviously, the number of arrests we've had, we need to re-examine everything we're doing to see if we can do something better. That's what we're trying to do as well."

It's Comp Pick Time … Cue Internet Praise For Ozzie

It's official.

The Ravens will get three compensatory picks, including a fourth-rounder and two fifth-rounders to add to their arsenal. That brings the Ravens' total to 10 draft picks this April.

This marks the first time since 2012 that Baltimore didn't get the maximum four compensatory picks. The reason it didn't get the fourth was because Ed Dickson didn't qualify as a significant loss when he signed with the Panthers.