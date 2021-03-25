Late for Work 3/25: Ravens Reportedly Made 'Really Strong Push' to Sign T.Y. Hilton

Last week, JuJu Smith-Schuster reportedly turned down a bigger offer from the Ravens before signing a one-year deal to stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The reports strengthen the perception that free-agent receivers are leery of joining a run-heavy offense that ranked first in rushing yards and last in passing yards.

"Ravens officials downplay it, but it's a factor that in some cases, they have to overcome with free-agent receivers," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "If you're a receiver looking to sign a one-year deal to put up big numbers and head back on the free-agent market next March, when the salary cap will presumably be much higher and teams will have more money to spend, are you going to go to the team that will likely give you the fewest opportunities? Probably not if you have other offers."

Lombardi wrote: "Now the argument could be made that both Hilton and JuJu Smith-Schuster simply wanted to stay with their respective teams, and that's something most can respect. But these rejections, coupled with earlier tweets from Willie Snead and Dez Bryant that were hardly complimentary of the Ravens offensive scheme, leaves you wondering and it must move GM Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh into a state of frustration."

So, what happens now?

The top two remaining free-agent receivers are Sammy Watkins and Antonio Brown. Watkins reportedly had a "good visit" with the Ravens on Tuesday. He was scheduled to visit the Colts yesterday and reportedly has drawn interest from the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens could look into trading for a receiver. Zrebiec speculated that the Dallas Cowboys' Michael Gallup and Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Williams could potentially be available.

"I think you kind of look at younger receivers who have some upside rather than some of these veteran guys who have known flaws," Zrebiec said on Glenn Clark Radio. "In a perfect world, you want to get a younger guy. But that's easier said than done."

Or, perhaps the Ravens punt on adding a free-agent receiver and turn their attention to the draft, which has a deep receiver class.