Late For Work 3/27: Joe Flacco Workout Critiques Overblown?

Flacco Workout Critiques Overblown?
It feels like just yesterday Ray Lewis was criticized for not attending Ravens voluntary organized team activities at the practice facility in Owings Mills, Md.
Now, complaints are aimed toward Joe Flacco, even though he's attended many voluntary team activities in the past.* *The Ravens have yet to begin voluntary workouts this offseason.
But if you listen to talk radio, you'd think the Super Bowl MVP does nothing during the offseason. Instead of being criticized for not attending voluntary workouts, he's being critiqued for not organizing his own workouts with his receivers.
Or maybe it's that he hasn't done it yet *because *Dennis Pitta, John Harbaugh and Torrey Smith have all confirmed that Flacco is actively organizing informal workouts before the start of offseason team activities.
The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec asked Steve Bisciotti about the radio chatter of not spending enough time at the Under Armour Performance Center, and the Ravens owner chalked it up to talk shows needing to fill air time.
"Listen, those guys are paid to give opinions and they are put on the air dozens of hours a week," Bisciotti said. "I guess they get tired of saying the same thing."
Radio host Mark Zinno of 105.7 The Fan echoed Bisciotti's sentiments.
"It's the time of year that things are slow in the NFL and I guess you are just kind of looking for stuff to talk about," Zinno said to guest Matt Vensel from The Baltimore Sun.
"My two cents on it is this: Do you know what? I don't care. Because Joe Flacco isn't out there tweeting out pictures of his workouts or doing things publicly, doesn't mean he's not taking care of business. And it certainly doesn't mean he's unfit to be a leader of this team. I think people are putting too much into this whole, 'Well, we don't see Joe Flacco throwing at his receivers' type deal."
That doesn't mean that Flacco getting together with his receivers isn't significant, or that he doesn't plan on doing it. Harbaugh told reporters earlier this week that it's "important" and "big."
The question really seems to come down to timing.
But it has to work for him and his receivers.
Smith is expecting his new baby boy at any time now. Steve Smith Sr. is also expecting his baby boy soon in North Carolina. Pitta is with his wife and young baby in Arizona.
Many compare Flacco to Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who have organized informal workouts with their receivers in the past. The popular workout that Manning held at Duke University last offseason was in mid-April.
Brady has missed portions of team activities and instead worked out on his own. Last year, he trained privately in California and missed the first week of the Patriots' voluntary team program. That could have been time spent with his receivers, but they weren't mandatory. He showed up the next week.
So what should Flacco be doing at this point in time?
"Well, I think it all matters what he's going to do here in the next couple of months," Vensel said on 105.7 The Fan. "Who knows when guys should be starting? I think every player deserves the right to get some time off to spend some time with his family and vacation, get their bodies rested, spend time with family and all of that. …
"By all indications, he's receptive in [organizing workouts] and the organization wants him to do it as well. So, we'll see if they can get something going. I don't think it's a huge deal that it's not happening yet that you're in the middle of March and he's not throwing somewhere, but it would be nice maybe next month or maybe in the gap between all the workouts and the start of training camp."
Haloti Ngata Workouts
Speaking of offseason workouts, here's some footage of Haloti Ngata sweating and grinding in the gym.
Josh Halbert posted the workouts below on Instagram, which was re-tweeted by Ngata, writing: "@haloti_ngata92 getting that offseason work in. I'm always left inspired by his unbelievable work ethic.#bettereveryday #thewholeathlete #ravens#getchimpy #made2move #bulletproof"
Ravens Met With Terrence Cody
Could Terrence Cody be back with the Ravens next year?
It was expected that the two sides would part ways after the team's 2010 second-round selection didn't develop the way many had thought he would.
But the unrestricted free agent met with the Ravens yesterday, according to The Sun's Aaron Wilson. It marks Cody's first free agent visit.
"It's undetermined at this time if the Ravens will bring back Cody, according to sources," Wilson wrote. "If the Ravens were to re-sign Cody, he would likely figure into the defensive line rotation as a backup."
Cody had elbow and hip surgeries heading into the 2013 season, and he notched just 15 tackles in 12 games.
Torrey: I Want To Be In Baltimore
Bisciotti and Harbaugh made it clear this week that they would like to get Torrey Smith locked up for the future before he plays out the final year of his existing rookie contract.
Smith is on board with that idea.
"Everybody knows I want to be in Baltimore for the long haul," Smith said during a Wednesday conference call to promote his upcoming charity basketball game Saturday at Comcast Center, per The Baltimore Sun.
"Even when my playing days are long gone, I'll still be here. It's something I'm looking forward to. I'm pretty sure and hopeful that it will be able to happen one day. It's a business. I'm not losing any sleep wondering what's going to happen contractually."
Per Wilson, the Ravens and agent Drew Rosenhaus have yet to enter contract negotiations, but both side are "motivated."
- Chris Burke gave the Ravens a B grade for their free agency moves so far this offseason. "The Ozzie Newsome way: figure out who's expendable, re-sign everyone else, then jump into free agency where it is prudent," Burke wrote. "This year, that final step landed the Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith, who no longer is a dominant No. 1 receiver but remains exceedingly capable of filling the No. 2 role. Few signings may have as great an impact this coming season as that one. The rest of Baltimore's work was pretty ho-hum." [SI.com]
