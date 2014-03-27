Late For Work 3/27: Joe Flacco Workout Critiques Overblown?

Radio host Mark Zinno of 105.7 The Fan echoed Bisciotti's sentiments.

"It's the time of year that things are slow in the NFL and I guess you are just kind of looking for stuff to talk about," Zinno said to guest Matt Vensel from The Baltimore Sun.

"My two cents on it is this: Do you know what? I don't care. Because Joe Flacco isn't out there tweeting out pictures of his workouts or doing things publicly, doesn't mean he's not taking care of business. And it certainly doesn't mean he's unfit to be a leader of this team. I think people are putting too much into this whole, 'Well, we don't see Joe Flacco throwing at his receivers' type deal."

That doesn't mean that Flacco getting together with his receivers isn't significant, or that he doesn't plan on doing it. Harbaugh told reporters earlier this week that it's "important" and "big."

The question really seems to come down to timing.

But it has to work for him and his receivers.

Smith is expecting his new baby boy at any time now. Steve Smith Sr. is also expecting his baby boy soon in North Carolina. Pitta is with his wife and young baby in Arizona.

Many compare Flacco to Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who have organized informal workouts with their receivers in the past. The popular workout that Manning held at Duke University last offseason was in mid-April.

Brady has missed portions of team activities and instead worked out on his own. Last year, he trained privately in California and missed the first week of the Patriots' voluntary team program. That could have been time spent with his receivers, but they weren't mandatory. He showed up the next week.

So what should Flacco be doing at this point in time?

"Well, I think it all matters what he's going to do here in the next couple of months," Vensel said on 105.7 The Fan. "Who knows when guys should be starting? I think every player deserves the right to get some time off to spend some time with his family and vacation, get their bodies rested, spend time with family and all of that. …

"By all indications, he's receptive in [organizing workouts] and the organization wants him to do it as well. So, we'll see if they can get something going. I don't think it's a huge deal that it's not happening yet that you're in the middle of March and he's not throwing somewhere, but it would be nice maybe next month or maybe in the gap between all the workouts and the start of training camp."

Haloti Ngata Workouts

Speaking of offseason workouts, here's some footage of Haloti Ngata sweating and grinding in the gym.

Josh Halbert posted the workouts below on Instagram, which was re-tweeted by Ngata, writing: "@haloti_ngata92 getting that offseason work in. I'm always left inspired by his unbelievable work ethic.#bettereveryday #thewholeathlete #ravens#getchimpy #made2move #bulletproof"