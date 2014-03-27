Late For Work 3/27: Joe Flacco Workout Critiques Overblown?

Mar 27, 2014 at 02:16 AM
27_LFW_FlaccoWorkouts_news.jpg


Flacco Workout Critiques Overblown?

It feels like just yesterday Ray Lewis was criticized for not attending Ravens voluntary organized team activities at the practice facility in Owings Mills, Md.

Now, complaints are aimed toward Joe Flacco, even though he's attended many voluntary team activities in the past.* *The Ravens have yet to begin voluntary workouts this offseason.

But if you listen to talk radio, you'd think the Super Bowl MVP does nothing during the offseason. Instead of being criticized for not attending voluntary workouts, he's being critiqued for not organizing his own workouts with his receivers.

Or maybe it's that he hasn't done it yet *because *Dennis Pitta, John Harbaugh and Torrey Smith have all confirmed that Flacco is actively organizing informal workouts before the start of offseason team activities.

The Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec asked Steve Bisciotti about the radio chatter of not spending enough time at the Under Armour Performance Center, and the Ravens owner chalked it up to talk shows needing to fill air time.

"Listen, those guys are paid to give opinions and they are put on the air dozens of hours a week," Bisciotti said. "I guess they get tired of saying the same thing."

Radio host Mark Zinno of 105.7 The Fan echoed Bisciotti's sentiments.

"It's the time of year that things are slow in the NFL and I guess you are just kind of looking for stuff to talk about," Zinno said to guest Matt Vensel from The Baltimore Sun.

"My two cents on it is this: Do you know what? I don't care. Because Joe Flacco isn't out there tweeting out pictures of his workouts or doing things publicly, doesn't mean he's not taking care of business. And it certainly doesn't mean he's unfit to be a leader of this team. I think people are putting too much into this whole, 'Well, we don't see Joe Flacco throwing at his receivers' type deal."

That doesn't mean that Flacco getting together with his receivers isn't significant, or that he doesn't plan on doing it. Harbaugh told reporters earlier this week that it's "important" and "big."

The question really seems to come down to timing.

But it has to work for him and his receivers.

Smith is expecting his new baby boy at any time now. Steve Smith Sr. is also expecting his baby boy soon in North Carolina. Pitta is with his wife and young baby in Arizona.

Many compare Flacco to Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who have organized informal workouts with their receivers in the past. The popular workout that Manning held at Duke University last offseason was in mid-April.

Brady has missed portions of team activities and instead worked out on his own. Last year, he trained privately in California and missed the first week of the Patriots' voluntary team program. That could have been time spent with his receivers, but they weren't mandatory. He showed up the next week.

So what should Flacco be doing at this point in time?

"Well, I think it all matters what he's going to do here in the next couple of months," Vensel said on 105.7 The Fan. "Who knows when guys should be starting? I think every player deserves the right to get some time off to spend some time with his family and vacation, get their bodies rested, spend time with family and all of that. …

"By all indications, he's receptive in [organizing workouts] and the organization wants him to do it as well. So, we'll see if they can get something going. I don't think it's a huge deal that it's not happening yet that you're in the middle of March and he's not throwing somewhere, but it would be nice maybe next month or maybe in the gap between all the workouts and the start of training camp."

Haloti Ngata Workouts

Speaking of offseason workouts, here's some footage of Haloti Ngata sweating and grinding in the gym.

Josh Halbert posted the workouts below on Instagram, which was re-tweeted by Ngata, writing: "@haloti_ngata92 getting that offseason work in. I'm always left inspired by his unbelievable work ethic.#bettereveryday #thewholeathlete #ravens#getchimpy #made2move #bulletproof"

(Mobile users tap "View in Browser" at the top of the page to watch.)

Ravens Met With Terrence Cody

Could Terrence Cody be back with the Ravens next year?

It was expected that the two sides would part ways after the team's 2010 second-round selection didn't develop the way many had thought he would.

But the unrestricted free agent met with the Ravens yesterday, according to The Sun's Aaron Wilson. It marks Cody's first free agent visit.

"It's undetermined at this time if the Ravens will bring back Cody, according to sources," Wilson wrote. "If the Ravens were to re-sign Cody, he would likely figure into the defensive line rotation as a backup."

Cody had elbow and hip surgeries heading into the 2013 season, and he notched just 15 tackles in 12 games.

Torrey: I Want To Be In Baltimore

Bisciotti and Harbaugh made it clear this week that they would like to get Torrey Smith locked up for the future before he plays out the final year of his existing rookie contract.

Smith is on board with that idea.

"Everybody knows I want to be in Baltimore for the long haul," Smith said during a Wednesday conference call to promote his upcoming charity basketball game Saturday at Comcast Center, per The Baltimore Sun.

"Even when my playing days are long gone, I'll still be here. It's something I'm looking forward to. I'm pretty sure and hopeful that it will be able to happen one day. It's a business. I'm not losing any sleep wondering what's going to happen contractually."

Per Wilson, the Ravens and agent Drew Rosenhaus have yet to enter contract negotiations, but both side are "motivated."

Quick Hits

  • Justin Tucker responded to the "Tucker Rule" a.k.a. the league's new rule passed to extend the goal posts from 30 feet to 35 after the Patriots complained about his game-winning kick in 2012 …  @jtuck9: FWIW the only guys who know exactly where that GWFG went vs NE are Sam Koch and myself. Not my best kick but still inside by about a foot. … At the same time, pretty sweet that some football fans are calling this the 'Tucker Rule' haha! #honored [Twitter]
  • @JasonLaCanfora: Eagles are seeking a 3d round pick for Evan Mathis. Possibly would take a 4th. Otherwise teams figure Philly holds on to him [Twitter]
  • Hey Jamison, would the Ravens trade for Mathis? "[The] Ravens have already given up enough draft picks the past two years to repair the offensive line. It's time to look to the draft to upgrade the line," he wrote. [ESPN]
  • Smith is honoring his late brother, Tevin Jones, through a scholarship fund in his name to be awarded Saturday during halftime of his charity basketball. [The Baltimore Sun]
  • @BaltSunSports: Ravens Insider: Indiana WR Cody Latimer runs 4.39 to 4.43 at Pro Day attended by Ravens [Twitter]
  • @AnquanBoldin: Happy to announce that the Elam Brothers, @abeelam & @ElamVsElo, two of Palm Beach's best football stars, will be joining us at #QFest2014. [Twitter]
  • Chris Burke gave the Ravens a B grade for their free agency moves so far this offseason. "The Ozzie Newsome way: figure out who's expendable, re-sign everyone else, then jump into free agency where it is prudent," Burke wrote. "This year, that final step landed the Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith, who no longer is a dominant No. 1 receiver but remains exceedingly capable of filling the No. 2 role. Few signings may have as great an impact this coming season as that one. The rest of Baltimore's work was pretty ho-hum." [SI.com]
  • @89SteveSmith: Excited for 1st annual #laceupson5k still serving my city and community may 26 [Twitter]
27_LFW_SmithLaceUp_instory.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Late for Work 7/16: Matt Judon on the Verge of Eclipsing Terrell Suggs, One of the Best Players of the Century

Ray Lewis is among many celebrities to lose hordes of followers after Twitter's fake account purge. Who will win the AFC North crown? The Ravens-Steelers Week 9 street fight could determine the victory. Tony Jefferson got married! 
news

Late for Work 7/13: Ravens Secondary a Favorite to Become the Next 'Legion of Boom'

A blow to the argument that Joe Flacco doesn't elevate his receivers. How much better will Ravens' new offensive arsenal be? Don't be so sure about cuts of high draft picks on the bubble. Conflicting opinions on how good the Ravens offensive line will be.
news

Late for Work 7/9: Seven Ravens News, Notes and Opinions You May Have Missed Over the Break

Lamar Jackson gets a last piece of college hardware after being named the ACC Male Athlete of the Year. Oh, Jackson is the fastest QB in Madden 19 too. The Ravens' season rests on five vital players. This might be the perfect year for an early start to training camp. The AFC North was ranked the worst quarterback division. How Baltimore can win 10 games. 
news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens Players Point Out Disrespect and Myths of NFL Top 100 Players List

Where are they now? A look at where 15 Ravens free agents have landed. Which new Ravens receiver will have the biggest impact this season?
news

Late for Work 6/22: Who's the Ravens Kicker Not Named Justin Tucker Launching 70-Yard Field Goals?

Is 2018 a year-long NFL audition for quarterback Joe Flacco? A look at the Ravens' dead money in 2018, and it's significantly better than last season. Baltimore led the NFL in two-tight end sets last year.
news

Late for Work 6/21: Sizing up Ravens Roster With Locks, Bubble Players and Long Shots

O.J. Brigance writes 600-word op-ed with his eyes. Analyst predicts defensive tackle Brandon Williams will get his first Pro Bowl nod this year. What will be Ozzie Newsome's best offseason move? Tom Brady insinuates he'll play until he's 45 (please no).
news

Late for Work 6/20: Ravens Wrap up Rookie Contracts With Hayden Hurst Signing; Sneak Peek of the Top-Rated Ravens on Madden 19

Lamar Jackson was upset with his Madden speed rating after the draft, and the video game has since adjusted his score. Winners and losers of Ravens minicamp. Orlando Brown Jr. showed growth over the offseason. National media debate whether Baltimore is a good place for Jackson's development.
news

Late for Work 6/19: Tyus Bowser Making a Matt Judon-Like Leap Would Do Wonders for Defense; Ravens Playoff Rankings

ESPN voted the Ravens as one of five NFL candidates to return to the playoffs. Ravens boast PFF's fifth-ranked offensive line despite significant injuries. DJ Moore signs rookie contract, leaping Hayden Hurst and several other first-rounders. RGIII trying to help nurture Lamar Jackson. The biggest roster decision facing the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 6/15: Jackson Could See Field Before All Other Rookie QBs; Latest Reminder Mosley Will Be 'Extremely Expensive'

Benardrick McKinney inked the latest inside linebacker contract reportedly worth $10 million annually. Former Ravens second-rounder Courtney Upshaw signed with the Jets. Joe Flacco has always indicated his passing camp would be after minicamp. Was Ozzie Newsome a Voluntary Guest or Held Hostage on 'The Lounge' Podcast?
news

Late for Work 6/12: Ravens' Most Underpaid Player; What to Watch as Mandatory Minicamp Kicks Off

Joe Flacco and his receivers must make up for lost time. Can the Ravens continue to avoid injuries? Marshal Yanda wins media day. Where does Flacco and other current players rank among all-time best Ravens?
news

Late for Work 6/8: Will Terrell Owens' Decision Overshadow Ray Lewis and Other Hall of Famers' Historic Day? 

Ray Lewis was added to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame ballot. Congrats to the Capitals on their Stanley Cup win. Be honest, did it take you a minute to figure out the Ravens' Twitter change? Will Baltimore go over or under eight wins? Who will be the Ravens' MVP?
news

Late for Work 6/7: Reaction and Details Behind NFL's Discipline of Ravens; Joe Flacco's Brother Transfers to Towson

Quarterback Tom Flacco will join the Tigers as a graduate transfer. The Ravens had a busy day in the community with a playground build, youth football clinic and flood relief donation. Where does the AFC North fall in NFL division rankings?
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising